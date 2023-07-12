Erie police use video, statements to charge man with setting fire to East 24th St. house

A Monday morning fire that heavily damaged an east Erie residence, forcing its occupants to flee and causing the deaths of four family pets, was intentionally set, according to authorities.

The person Erie police accuse of setting the fire, 41-year-old city resident David C. Collier, was taken into police custody Tuesday night, according to Erie police arrest records.

Collier was awaiting arraignment Wednesday morning on criminal charges docketed Wednesday morning. He faces first-degree felony counts of arson and aggravated arson, a second-degree felony count of arson and third-degree felony counts of reckless burning and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police accuse Collier of setting fire to a single-family residence at 445 E. 24th St. on Monday at about 12:10 a.m., causing heavy damage to the house. The fire spread to a neighboring house to the east and to a sport-utility vehicle parked to the west, causing significant damage to both.

More: Erie fire, police investigating cause of East 24th St. fire that damaged 2 houses, vehicle

Shawn McGarvie, who lives at 445 E. 24th St., told the Erie Times-News on Monday that he was out making a DoorDash delivery when a neighbor alerted him to the fire and he raced home. McGarvie said four to five people, adults and children, were inside the house at the time and got out, but two dogs and two cats were lost in the fire.

Erie Bureau of Fire firefighters arrived at the residence to find heavy fire on all three floors of the three-story structure, officials reported on Monday. Crews were initially forced to fight the fire from outside of the house before knocking down the flames enough to get inside.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about five hours Monday.

Erie police have charged a 41-year-old city man with arson and other offenses in a July 10, 2023, fire that heavily damaged a single-family house at 445 E. 24th St. and spread to a neighboring house and a vehicle.

An investigation and charges

Erie police roped off the front of the house with crime-scene tape and stationed a patrol officer outside the residence after the fire as city police and Erie Bureau of Fire inspectors began searching for the fire's possible cause.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny on Tuesday said the fire appeared suspicious. He said a video camera in the area showed someone in the vicinity of the house at the time of the fire. The city fire bureau's accelerant-sniffing dog, Horus, was also alerted to potential accelerants when the dog toured the property as part of the investigation, Spizarny said. Samples were taken from the property and were sent out for testing, he said.

Investigators on Tuesday continued to interview potential witnesses to the fire and were looking for additional surveillance video in the area of the fire, Spizarny said.

According to information in the affidavit of probable cause filed with Collier's criminal complaint, doorbell video that investigators reviewed showed a person next to the front porch of 445 E. 24th St., where the fire originated, minutes before the fire broke out. A small fire could be seen on a portion of the porch, and the fire grew larger within minutes, according to the affidavit.

Investigators wrote in the affidavit that Collier's name was mentioned as a possible suspect. Further investigation revealed that Collier had been staying at a residence on East Fifth Street with a woman, and that a day before the fire Collier and the woman had argued over accusations that the woman may have had a relationship with two people who were living at the East 24th Street residence, according to information in the affidavit.

During the argument, Collier had reportedly made a statement about traveling to a location outside Erie and setting fire to another residence, investigators wrote in the affidavit.

Police obtained video footage from other cameras in the city that they wrote showed Collier leaving the East Fifth Street residence late Sunday night and eventually walking in the direction of 445 E. 24th Street just before the fire was reported. Video then showed Collier walking away from the fire, and he appeared to be carrying a rag, according to information in the affidavit.

Investigators additionally wrote that they reviewed a text conversation in which Collier reportedly had a rag soaked in flammable liquid and stated he might go to jail.

Other fires Monday

The fire on East 24th Street was one of three house fires that Erie firefighters responded to Monday morning. Authorities do not believe the fires are connected, Erie Chief Fire Inspector Don Sauer said.

The second fire was reported at 7:06 a.m. Monday at 250 E. 21st St. The fire started on the second floor of the two-family residence and caused heavy damage throughout the second floor, Sauer said.

That fire spread to a neighboring house at 260 E. 21st St. and caused some damage to it, Sauer said.

At 9:51 a.m. Monday, Erie firefighters were sent to 2810 Ash St. to fight a fire that broke out in a two-story, single-family house. According to Sauer, a woman was sleeping upstairs when she awoke to a beeping sound and texted her husband, who was outside. He came in and found fire in the living room, and was able to get the woman and a dog out of the house, Sauer said.

One of the family's pets did not survive the fire, he said.

The fire caused damage throughout the first floor and some smoke damage on the second floor, Sauer said.

The causes of those two fires remain under investigation, he said.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie police charge city man with setting fire to East 24th St. house