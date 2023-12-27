Erie remembers: Family, friends and neighbors our community lost in 2023

Groundbreakers. Public servants. Businesspeople. Newspeople.

Daughters. Sons. Fathers. Mothers.

Icons.

The Erie-area people who died in 2023 were loved by many, and in some cases known by almost all. Memories of them will linger, and so will the legacies many have left us.

Every last person who died this year was important, and so no such list can be complete. What follows are mostly articles by Times-News reporters from the past 12 months. Find more remembrances in the GoErie.com obituaries.

● ● ●

Robert Brace: Fought federal government in court over wetlands rules

Kaitlyn Brann: Erie native dies in Utah rock climbing accident

Scott Bremner: Erie, TV reporter dies at 63

The Rev. J. Charles Brock: Co-founder of Erie's Jefferson Society

Mary Alice Brown: Erie's jazz queen

Joan Matta Deckard: Erie County artist Matta D., widow of John Silk Deckard

Mark DiVecchio: Former Erie County executive

Betty Ferguson: She forgave killer of daughter Debbie Gama

Joseph Giles: Erie County councilman for 32 years

Shawn Giles: Ahead of funeral, firefighter's family says he was 'friend to all'

Brad McGarry: Mercyhurst University mourns autism advocate

Richard "Ric" Harden: Longtime Erie tennis instructor

Sister Mary Lou Kownacki: Erie Benedictine founded Emmaus Soup Kitchen

Emily Matson: Erie TV anchor remembered as 'positive influence'

Michael Mead: Former Times-News publisher remembered for love of Erie

Larry Meredith: First Black person elected to Erie City Council

Sister Mary Miller: Erie's Emmaus Soup Kitchen director

Caesar Montevecchio: 'Gangster' era in '80s Erie comes to end

Rosemary Neal: LPN spread joy at Hamot, church, Tops, JFK, and at home

A guest signs the registry before the service of Christian burial for Paul Nelson, right, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Millcreek Township on May 31. Nelson, owner of Waldameer Park & Water World, died May 21 at age 89.

Paul Nelson: Owner of Waldameer Park & Water World

Natalie Pacileo: Founder of Erie County Farms

Ted "Tweety" Reichert: Erie baseball personality

Jim Romaniszyn: Former NFL linebacker, 1996 Metro Erie Sports Hall of Famer

Pennsylvania state troopers attend the casket of Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr. during funeral services June 27at the Erie Bayfront Convention Center.

Trooper Jacques "Jay" F. Rougeau Jr.: Corry native dreamed of becoming state trooper

William C. Sennett: Lived life filled with faith, family and love of law

Jack Tufts: Erie Hall of Famer, former J.C. Martin Golf manager

Craig Warvel: Longtime staple of Erie radio

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie PA obituaries: Notable people who died in 2023