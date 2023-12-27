Erie remembers: Family, friends and neighbors our community lost in 2023
Groundbreakers. Public servants. Businesspeople. Newspeople.
Daughters. Sons. Fathers. Mothers.
Icons.
The Erie-area people who died in 2023 were loved by many, and in some cases known by almost all. Memories of them will linger, and so will the legacies many have left us.
Every last person who died this year was important, and so no such list can be complete. What follows are mostly articles by Times-News reporters from the past 12 months. Find more remembrances in the GoErie.com obituaries.
● ● ●
Robert Brace: Fought federal government in court over wetlands rules
Kaitlyn Brann: Erie native dies in Utah rock climbing accident
Scott Bremner: Erie, TV reporter dies at 63
The Rev. J. Charles Brock: Co-founder of Erie's Jefferson Society
Mary Alice Brown: Erie's jazz queen
Joan Matta Deckard: Erie County artist Matta D., widow of John Silk Deckard
Mark DiVecchio: Former Erie County executive
Betty Ferguson: She forgave killer of daughter Debbie Gama
Joseph Giles: Erie County councilman for 32 years
Shawn Giles: Ahead of funeral, firefighter's family says he was 'friend to all'
Brad McGarry: Mercyhurst University mourns autism advocate
Richard "Ric" Harden: Longtime Erie tennis instructor
Sister Mary Lou Kownacki: Erie Benedictine founded Emmaus Soup Kitchen
Emily Matson: Erie TV anchor remembered as 'positive influence'
Michael Mead: Former Times-News publisher remembered for love of Erie
Larry Meredith: First Black person elected to Erie City Council
Sister Mary Miller: Erie's Emmaus Soup Kitchen director
Caesar Montevecchio: 'Gangster' era in '80s Erie comes to end
Rosemary Neal: LPN spread joy at Hamot, church, Tops, JFK, and at home
Paul Nelson: Owner of Waldameer Park & Water World
Natalie Pacileo: Founder of Erie County Farms
Ted "Tweety" Reichert: Erie baseball personality
Jim Romaniszyn: Former NFL linebacker, 1996 Metro Erie Sports Hall of Famer
Trooper Jacques "Jay" F. Rougeau Jr.: Corry native dreamed of becoming state trooper
William C. Sennett: Lived life filled with faith, family and love of law
Jack Tufts: Erie Hall of Famer, former J.C. Martin Golf manager
Craig Warvel: Longtime staple of Erie radio
This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie PA obituaries: Notable people who died in 2023