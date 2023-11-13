Erie resident sentenced in federal child porn, sexting case involving 15-year-old girl

Five years ago, Erie resident Tristin Pearson, then 21, engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl. She told him she was underage, according to court records.

"His only response," a federal prosecutor wrote in Pearson's case, "was that it was okay as long as it did not cause him any problems."

The relationship caused Pearson a lot of problems.

He has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison in a case prosecuted in western New York.

The sentence, imposed in U.S. District Court in Buffalo on Thursday, resulted from Pearson pleading guilty in March to a charge of possession of child pornography.

Defendant pleaded guilty to filming sex with girl

With the plea, Pearson admitted to filming, on his cellphone, two videos of him and the girl having sex and texting one of the videos in February 2018 to the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend, all without the 15-year-old girl's consent, according to court records.

"The text message was clearly meant to harass and antagonize the defendant's ex-girlfriend. Further, the defendant used the minor victim to carry out this harassment," one of the prosecutors, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Cantil, wrote in the sentencing memorandum in the case, which included Pearson's comments about not being concerned about the girl's age.

"The defendant used the sex videos of him and Minor Victim as means of control," according to the memo. "The defendant told Minor Victim that if she left him, he would post the videos on social media and/or show the videos to Minor Victim's mother, stepfather, brother and her friends."

Pearson, now 27, was indicted in federal court in Buffalo on Nov. 3, 2022, and was arrested in Erie five days later, according to court records. The records do not specify where the crime occurred in western New York, but Pearson's lawyer is located in Jamestown, Chautauqua County.

Government wanted 10 years as defense asked for less

Pearson was indicted on two charges in addition to the charge of possession of child pornography. The U.S. Attorney's Office dropped those two charges — production and distribution of child pornography — as part of the plea deal.

The office asked U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to sentence Pearson to 10 years in federal prison, which the office said was in the range that the federal sentencing guidelines called for in the case.

Pearson's lawyer, Rexford Morgan, asked for a sentence of less than 10 years. He said Pearson had changed his ways since 2018.

"The defendant does not disagree with the government's description of the facts of the case," Morgan wrote in a sentencing memo. "Mr. Pearson has been open about his unacceptable behavior and did not fight the government regarding the guilt for his actions as a young man."

At the time of the crime, according to the memo, "Mr. Pearson was under the influence of a multitude of drugs, a coping mechanism for an unstable and sometimes violent home life. Mr. Pearson has never used that drug use as an excuse for his behavior, but rather an explanation for how he could have done something so out of character for him."

The FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The evidence included Pearson's phone and his Facebook account — where he did not make his relationship with the 15-year-old girl a secret.

At Pearson's plea hearing, another assistant U.S. attorney, Raymond Fadel, told the judge, according to a transcript, that the government's Facebook-related evidence would "show the defendant sent messages to other people indicating he knew minor victim was underage, and also that he distributed the video of him having sex with the minor victim via Facebook Messenger using the internet."

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Child porn, sexting case sends Erie resident to federal prison