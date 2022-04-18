Erie shooting: Boy, 7, shot in head identified. Condition remains unchanged, says family member

A 7-year-old boy who was shot and critically injured Thursday night in an east side neighborhood has been identified.

The boy is Antonio Yarger Jr., said Willie Coleman, Yarger's uncle and brother of Yarger's mother, Raquel Coleman.

Yarger was shot in the head on Thursday night while on the sidewalk in his neighborhood in the 2100 block of Downing Avenue, at the corner of Fairmount Parkway, Erie police said.

Yarger was hospitalized in "critical" condition as of 3:30 a.m. Friday, said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah. The boy was flown by helicopter to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Coleman on Monday said Yarger's condition hasn't changed.

"It hasn't gotten worse, it hasn't gotten better," Coleman said. "It's in God's hands."

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Yarger's family to reach a $27,000 donation goal. The page states that Yarger remains in the pediatric intensive care unit and support would be appreciated.

Coleman, an Erie resident who told the Erie Times-News he was temporarily taking care of the 2046 Downing Ave. home, where the victim and his mother lived, said he doesn't believe Yarger was targeted.

"I don't believe my 7-year-old nephew was targeted in any way," he said. "I think it was meant for someone else or just meant to scare somebody. But sometimes, you got one plan and the universe got another."

Erie Police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah on Monday said an investigation is ongoing and "extremely active."

"We have six to 10 detectives reviewing hundreds of hours of surveillance footage, and we are currently interviewing witnesses," he said.

Lorah declined to say if any suspects or persons of interest have been identified.

Thursday's shooting comes more than five years after Yarger's father, Antonio Yarger, was killed in an East 21st Street shooting in 2016.

Coleman said he doesn't believe the shootings are connected.

"I'm sure whoever did this, however old they are, they got a conscience," he said. "They know it's eating them up. So, I'm just hoping they'll turn themselves in."

