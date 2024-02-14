Erie Shores HealthCare breaks ground on new MRI suite

An MRI machine at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital in May 2018 file photo. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Erie Shores HealthCare has broken ground on a brand new MRI suite, the hospital announced Tuesday.

But while that's under construction, a temporary MRI machine will be brought in this spring.

"This initiative marks a significant milestone in our ongoing journey to provide comprehensive, state-of-the-art healthcare services," said Erie Shores CEO Kristen Kennedy.

The provincial government announced annual operational funding for an MRI machine at Erie Shores HealthCare on December 2022, and Essex county council also recently committed funding over 10 years to support diagnostic imaging.

A million-dollar donation from Unico and Primo Foods kicked off fundraising for the MRI suite, the hospital said, with the purchase of the MRI machine and the facility upgrades made possible through fundraising.

The MRI suite will likely be complete in late 2024, the hospital says. Until then, a temporary MRI machine will be brought in to help address current wait times.

Previously, Erie Shores HealthCare patients who have needed MRIs have needed patient transfers to other hospitals. The addition of the MRI machine is expected to shorten in-patient stays and reduce emergency room wait times.