Erie teen charged as adult in house shooting police say related to Cherry Street incident

Two days before an Erie teenager was shot in the neck during a suspected shootout in the area of West 29th and Cherry streets, a house at West Third and Poplar streets was damaged by bullets that investigators believe were fired from a rifle.

Erie police said they believe the incidents are connected, as the damaged house is the residence of one of the people charged so far in the Cherry Street shooting.

Both shootings remained under investigation Wednesday, with more suspects sought.

Detectives on Tuesday charged 18-year-old Kremeer K. Thompson in the shooting at West Third and Poplar streets on Feb. 6. Thompson, who was 17 years old at the time of the incident, was charged as an adult with offenses including felony counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.

Police accuse Thompson of being involved in the shooting, in which four bullets struck a house in the 300 block of Poplar Street while two people, who were not injured, were inside. The shooting was reported on Feb. 6 at about 8:45 p.m. by callers who stated the gunfire appeared to be consistent with a rifle, according to information in Thompson's criminal complaint.

Erie police officers who responded to the shooting found nine .357-caliber shell casings and 16 .223 rifle cartridges near the northeast corner of the intersection. Witnesses described two suspects to the officers, according to information in Thompson's complaint.

Erie police said they believe a shootout that happened on Cherry Street near West 29th Street on Feb. 8, 2023, in which a 14-year-old boy was shot in the neck, is connected to a shooting two days earlier in which an occupied house in the 300 block of Poplar Street was struck by gunfire.

Connection revealed through Cherry Street probe

On Feb. 17, city police investigators served a search warrant on a residence in the 1000 block of Wallace Street, which they said is Thompson's residence, as part of a firearms investigation, according to information in Thompson's complaint. Investigators said Wednesday that the search was related to the ongoing investigation into the shooting at West 29th and Cherry streets on the afternoon of Feb. 8.

In that shooting, investigators said gunfire was exchanged between the occupants of a stolen sport-utility vehicle that was driving through the neighborhood and some people who were in the area.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the neck and was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment, according to police. There were no other injuries reported.

Witnesses reported seeing several people with guns running through the area and entering houses after the shots were exchanged. Erie police searched at least one house and recovered two guns in the area, police reported after the incident. Six people were taken into custody and two were later charged in connection with the incident.

Shmad Page, 15, was charged as an adult with offenses including felony counts of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure. Orguna L. Sanders Jr., 20, was charged with similar offenses. Police accuse the pair of returning fire when at least one occupant of the stolen SUV, a Kia Sorento, fired gunshots at them, according to information released by Erie police after the incident.

Page and Sanders remained in custody Wednesday as they awaited their preliminary hearings, which are tentatively scheduled for Thursday.

The Kia Sorento fled the area after the shooting. Erie police said they found the vehicle, unoccupied, on the city's east side the day after the shooting. Investigators are still working to identify its occupants.

Following the search of the Wallace Street residence on Feb. 17, detectives served another search warrant on a residence on East 26th Street and recovered four guns, including a .223-caliber rifle, according to information in Thompson's criminal complaint.

Detectives interviewed Thompson and said he admitted to having the rifle previously. He also gave police consent to search his cell phones, which investigators recovered during the Wallace Street search, detectives wrote in the complaint.

Detectives wrote that they reviewed from the phones a text thread from the evening of Feb. 6, shortly after the shooting at West Third and Poplar streets, in which they said Thompson stated to another person that he needed more bullets and used a common street term associated with a rifle. When the person Thompson was believed to have been texting asked him if he was acting bad, investigators wrote that Thompson responded affirmatively and stated the act happened "just now."

When the person involved in the texting asked Thompson who he was "clapping at," Thompson responded by using the nickname of one of the people charged in the Cherry Street shooting, who lives in the 300 block of Poplar Street, detectives wrote in the complaint.

Thompson was arraigned on the charges on Tuesday night and was placed in the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond, according to online court records.

