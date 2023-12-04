Erie teen sentenced to 55 years to life in gang-related murder of Kasir Gambill, 13

An 18-year-old connected to an Erie street gang has been sentenced to 55 years to life plus another 20 years for first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Kasir Gambill three years ago — a killing that sparked other violence in Erie months later.

Deangelo J. Troop Jr., the lead defendant in the case, was sentenced on Monday. He was 15 when Kasir was murdered in December 2020, but was prosecuted as as an adult.

Erie County Judge John J. Trucilla sentenced Troop to state prison for Troop's guilty plea to first-degree murder and other charges, including the first-degree felony of aggravated assault.

"You acted like a hardcore criminal," Trucilla told Troop.

Despite Troop being 15 at the time of the killing, Trucilla said, Troop "showed the maturity level of a calculated adult."

Troop would have received a mandatory life sentence with no parole for first-degree murder had he been 18 or older when the murder occurred.

Kasir Gambill, 13, was killed in a gang-related shooting in Erie on Dec. 5, 2020.

After U.S. Supreme Court ruled that juvenile offenders cannot receive mandatory life sentences with no parole, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court set 35 years as the minimum sentence for a defendant convicted of carrying out a first-degree murder as a juvenile.

Trucilla sentenced Troop to 55 years to life on the murder charge, and sentenced him to five to 20 years on the charge of aggravated assault. He ran the sentences consecutive to each other and gave Troop concurrent sentences on two other charges: criminal conspiracy and carrying a firearm without a license.

Trucilla also said Troop must serve the sentence of 55 years to life plus 20 years after he completes a sentence of 3½ to 7 years he received in January.

The combined sentences mean that Troop will not be eligible for parole until he completes a minimum sentence of 58½ years, or when he is about 76 years old.

Troop was sentenced in the earlier case after he pleaded guilty in September 2022 to being one of three people who sprayed the neighborhood at East 22nd and Reed streets with 56 bullets at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

Investigators said Troop and two others fired the 56 bullets toward two people. Some of the shots hit Holy Trinity Catholic Church, at 2220 Reed St. A priest was inside at the time. No one was injured.

"One of the most dangerous juveniles in Erie," is how a prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Emily Downing, described Troop at his sentencing in the shooting case.

In the homicide case, Troop pleaded guilty in October to fatally shooting Kasir on Dec. 5, 2020, in what the Erie County District Attorney's Office and Erie police described as a gang-related shooting. The person Kasir was with was the intended target, but Kasir was shot instead, the prosecution said.

Kasir was shot in the head as he was trying to climb a fence to evade gunfire at East 20th Street and Franklin Avenue in Erie at about 9:25 p.m. Kasir, who had just left a relative's house, was shot three times and died at a Pittsburgh hospital 10 days later. The Erie police charged Troop and a co-defendant, James I. Garcia, in Kasir's death in June 2022, capping a 1½-year investigation that involved an extensive review of surveillance video and cellphone data.

Garcia was also 15 at the time of the shooting and is now 18. He pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in September and was prepared to testify against Troop at trial. Trucilla is scheduled to sentenced Garcia on Dec. 19.

The intended target of the shooting was a 17-year-old boy who was with Gambill, police said. The 17-year-old was connected to an Erie gang called the Stacked Bread Boys, while Troop and Garcia were members of a rival gang called the Five, or the 5ive, according to statements at Monday's sentencing.

Troop tried to withdraw his guilty plea in the homicide case in November, but Trucilla rejected the request. He said Troop had failed to provide "a fair and just reason" for the withdrawal request. Trucilla said Troop pleaded guilty following a lengthy plea hearing at which his lawyer vouched for the deal that Troop was accepted.

Troop said little at the sentencing. He refused to answer Trucilla's specific questions about the case, including why he killed Kasir.

"I want to apologize," Troop said.

Erie County Judge John J. Trucilla is presiding over the case of the two defendants who pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Kasir Gambill in Erie on Dec. 5, 2020.

Kasir's death marked another deadly example of violent crime among Erie juveniles, many of them connected to street gangs. Both Garcia and Troop were charged with firing the shots that led to Kasir's death.

"The impact on the community was devastating," the prosecutor, Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Lightner said that the sentencing.

Kasir's death led to more violence in Erie. In response to the killing, Kasir's father, Danny Nicholson II, went on a shooting spree that included the murders of two people on March 3, 2021, at Bogey's Tavern, 2105 Buffalo Road.

One of the murder victims, Jason D. Wells, 41, was the father of Erie resident Jayzhon Goodwin, 21. The District Attorney's Office and Erie police identified Goodwin as a leader of the Five, the gang whose members included Troop and Garcia, according to court records.

Nicholson, 40, pleaded guilty in July 2022 to six charges, including two counts of third-degree murder. Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender sentenced him in August 2022 to 45 to 90 years in state prison.

Brabender called the fatal shootings of Wells and the other victim, Mauris Pacley, 37, "revenge killings," and he criticized Nicholson for choosing violence to deal with the death of his son.

"Street justice is illegal," Brabender said in that case.

At Monday's sentencing, Judge Trucilla said Troop's case called for a lengthy sentence as a way to try to end the chain of violence that continue to plague Erie's streets.

"They have to learn that this cannot happen," Trucilla said of those involved in gang activity. "There has to be some message that this cannot happen."

Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNpalattella.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie teen gets 55 years to life for of Kasir Gambill, 13