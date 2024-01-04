Erie teen waives hearing on multiple theft charges

Jan. 4—An Erie teenager will stand trial in Crawford County Court on Meadville Police Department charges for allegedly stealing from multiple vehicles last summer.

Hassan Abdala, 18, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday on a total of 30 charges filed by police in connection with the alleged theft of more than $2,000 worth of items from nine vehicles in the city on Aug. 20.

Abdala and four juvenile codefendants are alleged to have taken various items left in vehicles in the city during the early-morning hours that day.

The Erie teens then led police on a chase after allegedly breaking into multiple vehicles in the city's north end.

The chase, which began after patrolling officers noticed suspicious activity in the Hailwood neighborhood, led police north through Saegertown and then west on Route 198. The teens crashed the Mercedes they were driving amid the series of "S"-curves near where Route 198 intersects with South Mead and Reservoir roads, according to police.

By waiving his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, Abdala automatically was ordered held for trial on all charges.

He now is scheduled to go to trial on five counts of theft from a motor vehicle; five counts of attempted theft from a motor vehicle; two counts of receiving stolen property; one count each of theft by unlawful taking, evading arrest on foot, flight to avoid apprehension, disorderly conduct and loitering and prowling at night; 10 counts of conspiracy of theft from a motor vehicle; two counts of conspiracy to receive stolen property; and one count of conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking.

Abdala remains free on $25,000 unsecured bond. He faces trial during the May term of county criminal court.

