Erie teenager gets lengthy prison sentence for opening fire on child's birthday party

An 18-year-old Erie resident convicted of opening fire on a child's outdoor birthday party in May stood silent in Erie County Common Pleas Court as the prosecutor and the judge spoke of the terror he inflicted.

No one was injured when Sean P. Knox Jr., then 17, fired into a crowd at the party in the 1900 block of Thompson Street, near Buffalo Road.

But his actions reached a new level of gun violence, Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Lightner said at Knox's sentencing on Thursday. He said he had never seen in his years as a prosecutor someone open fire on a group of people as Knox did.

The victims, Lightner said, included children and women holding babies.

Lightner also told Judge Daniel Brabender that authorities believe Knox has an association with an east Erie street gang, the Five or 5ive, that has been involved in violent crime in the city. Much of the crime has involved juveniles.

"You armed yourself with a deadly weapon with the intent to endanger many people," Brabender told Knox. "Thankfully, thankfully, there were no fatalities."

Knox was convicted at trial in January of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, two weapons charges and 17 counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Brabender sentenced Knox to a total of 11 to 22 years in state prison. He sentenced Knox in the standard range on the attempted homicide and one of the weapons charges and in the mitigated range on eight of the recklessly endangering counts.

"I don't see a lot of remorse here," Brabender told Knox.

Erie police charged Knox as an adult under the Fisher Bill, a state law that permits juveniles accused of committing violent crime to be charged as adults. The shooting was reported May 13 at about 7:10 p.m.

Police accused Knox of appearing in the 1900 block of Thompson Street, where he did not live, and firing into a crowd at the birthday party. Detectives wrote in Knox's criminal complaint that he was prohibited from having the semiautomatic pistol because he had been adjudicated delinquent as a juvenile in a robbery case.

Police found multiple shell casings of different calibers in the area and believed that two different groups were shooting at each other before the suspects fled, investigators reported.

Detectives said the shooting was captured on surveillance video from security cameras. Video and ballistic evidence was presented at Knox's trial to link him to the shooting, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Erie police charged at least three other people in connection with the shooting.

In addition to citing the gang link to the shooting, Lightner, the prosecutor, pointed out that the May 13 shooting happened four blocks away from a fatal shooting a month earlier.

In that case, which did not involve Knox, 7-year-old Antonio Yarger Jr. was struck in the head by a bullet as he and friends were walking on the sidewalk along Downing Avenue. That shooting should have reminded Knox about the consequences of firing gunshots at people, Lightner said.

Lightner asked Brabender to sentence Knox in the aggravated range on the attempted homicide charge, and in the standard range on each recklessly endangering charge that related to children or women holding babies.

Knox remained silent when Brabender asked him if he had anything to say before the sentence was imposed.

Brabender said that, through the sentence, others involved in the violence that has plagued Erie have to know "there is going to be serious consequences for this gunplay."

