Erie teenager sitting on porch wounded in latest shooting reported on one eastside street

A 17-year-old boy sitting on a porch was wounded early Monday morning in the latest shooting to occur along one eastside street in Erie.

The boy, whose name was not released, was shot through the right wrist and into the lower abdomen and groin area in a shooting that was reported on Monday at 12:05 a.m. in the 1300 block of Lynn Street, according to Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah.

The boy was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical but stable condition, Lorah said Monday.

Several other people were on the porch at the time of the shooting but no one else was reported injured, he said.

Additional details on the shooting were not available Monday. Detectives are following up on the investigation.

More:Fight leads to shooting that wounds 17-year-old in Erie neighborhood with prior gun crime

The shooting is the latest in a number of other shootings that have been reported on Lynn Street in Erie over the past year. Those other shootings occurred in the 1400 block of Lynn Street and were reported in August 2021, September, December, February and March 17, according to city police reports.

Erie police charged two men, 20-year-old Tijon A. Harvey and 21-year-old Jahmeir D. Crockett, with offenses including attempted homicide in the March 17 shooting. Detectives accused the pair of firing multiple gunshots into a residence while six people, mostly juveniles, were inside, according to information in their criminal complaints. No one was injured in the shooting.

Harvey and Crockett were held for court on all charges in the case following their preliminary hearings on Aug. 19, according to online court docket information. Both remain in prison without bond.

The earlier shootings in the 1400 block of Lynn Street remain under investigation.

More:Erie police charge pair with firing at occupied house; 36 shell casings recovered

Other shootings

About 40 minutes after Monday's shooting on Lynn Street was reported, Erie police officers were sent to the 600 block of East 15th Street to investigate numerous reports of shots fired. Callers reported hearing 14 to 15 gunshots and seeing a male wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt running north on Wallace Street carrying a large handgun, Lorah said.

Story continues

Officers found multiple shell casings on the northeast corner of East 13th and Wallace streets and found a house and a car that had been struck by bullets, he said.

Detectives located several security cameras in the area of the shooting and will be reviewing video in an effort to identify a suspect, according to Lorah.

Detectives on Monday were also continuing to investigate a shooting on Friday night that wounded a 21-year-old man.

The shooting was reported on Friday at about 10:20 p.m. in the 500 block of East 13th Street. The victim, whose name was not released, was shot in the stomach and was taken to UPMC Hamot, according to police.

More:Erie police: Man shot and wounded in eastside neighborhood

Additional information, including details on the shooting and on the victim's condition, were not available Monday.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation into Friday's shooting is asked to call Detective David Madurski at 814-870-1508.

There have been at least 46 people injured or killed by gunfire in Erie so far this year.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: 17-year-old sitting on porch wounded in shooting on east Erie street