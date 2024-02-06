Erie teenager waives manslaughter, other charges to court in friend's fatal shooting

The criminal case against a 17-year-old Erie boy charged in the fatal shooting of his friend in December is advancing in adult court after he waived a hearing on his charges on Monday.

Shemek S. Clements waived to court charges including felony aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, at the start of his scheduled preliminary hearing before Erie 1st Ward District Judge Sue Mack on Monday afternoon. He remains in custody without bond.

Erie police charged Clements in the death of Hayden Lucas, 18, who died of a gunshot wound to the neck following the shooting at a residence at 415 Lighthouse St. on the city's east side on Dec. 12. Investigators said two other juveniles were charged with offenses related to the incident under juvenile allegations.

Clements was charged as an adult under the Fisher Bill, a state law that permits juveniles accused of committing violent crime to be charged as adults.

According to police and information presented at an earlier court hearing for Clements, he was with Hayden and two others at the Lighthouse Street residence on the evening of Dec. 12 as the group hung out and wrestled. Three members of the group had guns, one of which was a BB gun, and the weapons were being displayed as a video was shot.

At some point, a shot was fired and Hayden was struck in the neck.

One of the juveniles present called 911, ran home, got a parent and returned to the Lighthouse Street residence, according to testimony at the earlier hearing.

Police said they recovered a 9 mm shell casing from under a couch at the Lighthouse Street residence following the shooting. The two real guns, which one of the juveniles had reportedly taken from the residence following the shooting, were recovered by police, according to Erie police and information in the criminal complaint filed against Clements.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook ruled the death of Hayden a homicide, one of 14 in the city in 2023.

