Erie teens charged after woman, threatened with gun, thwarts attempted robbery of vehicle

Three Erie teenagers are facing felony robbery and other charges as adults after city police accused them of attempting to steal a woman's vehicle at gunpoint at an eastside gas station on Saturday evening.

The robbery was thwarted when the woman refused to turn over the vehicle's keys, even as one of the suspects held a gun to her side, investigators reported.

Charged by Erie police in the robbery investigation are Erie residents Lamarion T. Glover, 15; Khalil R. Patterson, 16; and Larell D. Sanders, 17. Each faces charges including first-degree felony counts of robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, and person not to possess a firearm in the attempted robbery, which happened on Saturday at about 6:15 p.m. at the Speed Check at 2267 Buffalo Road.

Erie police charged the three under the Fisher Bill, a state law that permits juveniles accused of committing violent crimes to be charged as adults.

More:Erie police seek suspects who forced way into apartment, assaulted and robbed victim

Glover, Patterson and Sanders were each placed in the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center following their arraignments by Erie 6th Ward District Judge Timothy Beveridge on Sunday morning, according to Erie police. Beveridge set bond at $50,000 for each defendant.

Investigators were told that two other people were involved in the attempted robbery, Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said Monday. The search for the other two suspects continues, he said.

Video reviewed, stolen gun recovered

According to Spizarny, the female victim had gone to the Speed Check with a male to buy cigarettes. As the male exited the vehicle to enter the store, he noticed five males approaching the store, the chief said.

As the woman sat in the vehicle parked on the side of the store building, an unknown male appeared wearing a dark-colored mask and carrying a black handgun and pointed the weapon at the woman while telling her to get out of the vehicle, Spizarny said. The suspect then put the gun to the woman's side and demanded the keys, he said.

Story continues

The woman began yelling for help as the male she was with exited the store. As the male ran toward the vehicle, another of the suspects, who was also wearing a dark-colored mask, threatened to shoot him, according to Spizarny.

He said the five suspects eventually fled the area after the woman would not give them the car keys.

More:Erie pair accused by police in 2021 robbery-shootout facing reduced charges in cases

Erie police officers who were called to the store reviewed surveillance video from the gas station and obtained good descriptions of the five suspects, Spizarny said. Later that evening, officers on patrol spotted a group of people in the 2000 block of East 18th Street who matched the descriptions of the robbery suspects, he said.

The three suspects were apprehended in the 2000 block of East 18th Street after they tried to flee, according to police. A gun was found in Patterson's jacket pocket when he was apprehended, and the gun was determined to have been reported as stolen in Clearfield County, according to Spizarny and information in Patterson's criminal complaint.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie robbery: Teens charged as adults after woman threatened with gun