Erie weather: Wind chills persist as one advisory set to expire Monday; more could come

A wind chill advisory for Erie County was set to expire Monday at noon but more cold air is on the way.

The National Weather Service office in Cleveland wasn't calling for much snow to fall in Erie but said the wind chill values could drop below zero degrees Fahrenheit again.

More cold air ahead

An Arctic airmass will persist through mid-week with wind chill values remaining below zero. Additional wind chill advisories may be needed for Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued Monday by the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the NWS.

Wind chill values could be a low as minus 6 on Monday, minus 2 on Tuesday during the day and minus 7 on Tuesday night, according to the NWS forecast for Erie.

Low temperatures were expected to dip toward 10 on Monday night and into single digits Tuesday night. Highs were to approach 20 on Monday and Tuesday. Both highs and lows were expected to be above 20 on Wednesday and Thursday.

How much snow?

The forecast also was calling for a chance of snow showers Monday night, snow showers likely Tuesday morning and a slight chance of snow showers Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon.

No more than an inch of snow accumulation was expected at any one time, according to the forecast available Monday morning.

Back to normal

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Sunday afternoon restored the speed limit on Interstates 79, 90 and 86 while still advising drivers to use caution during winter weather conditions.

A Tier 2 vehicle restriction, which had prohibited tractors, motorcycles, buses and certain other vehicles from traveling on I-90 and I-86, was lifted Monday morning.

Presque Isle State Park reopened to the public Sunday at noon once roads were cleared and power was restored, a spokeswoman said. The park was closed Tuesday after high winds downed trees and power lines.

Penelec's online power outages map was still showing a couple outages Monday morning in Erie County but indicated each affected 20 or fewer customers.

