Erie woman charged in October crash that killed Waterford man

Jul. 1—A 41-year-old Erie woman has been charged in the October crash on Route 8 that left a Waterford man dead.

An analysis of blood collected from Leighanne M. Young less than two hours after the head-on crash that killed 54-year-old Brian Ensign showed a blood alcohol level of over 0.25 percent, more than three times the legal limit for drivers, according to police.

Young was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, acting for Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols.

Young faces a felony charge of homicide by vehicle while DUI, two misdemeanor charges of DUI and six summary traffic charges.

The Oct. 6 crash occurred in the 19000 block of Route 8 in Athens Township around 7:30 p.m., according to state police.

Ensign was driving north on Route 8 near Centerville when his Honda Civic was struck head-on by a southbound Honda Pilot driven by Young, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police. Drivers of the two cars in front of Ensign told police that Young's vehicle crossed over the center line and passed by their vehicles so closely that they could feel the vehicles shake. They then saw Young's vehicle striking Ensign's behind them in their rear-view mirrors.

Young's vehicle came to a rest on its roof south of where the crash took place while Ensign's vehicle continued north and off the eastern side of the road. Both drivers were extricated by mechanical means and flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Ensign was later pronounced dead due to multiple blunt force trauma, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook told The Meadville Tribune after the crash.

Young sustained "severe injuries," according to the police affidavit. An officer observed an opened 12-pack of Bud Light Seltzer in her vehicle with empty cans of the alcoholic beverage scattered around the front seat. Young smelled strongly of alcohol, the officer reported, and had glossy, bloodshot eyes.

An emergency medical technician at the scene told police that Young reported having recently consumed Adderall, an amphetamine; Ativan, a sedative; and alcohol.

The homicide by vehicle while DUI charge against Young carries a minimum penalty of three years of imprisonment and up to 10 years in the event of a conviction as well as potential fines of up to $25,000.

Young remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 14 before Pendolino.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.