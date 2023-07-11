Erie woman pleads to 3rd-degree murder in fatal shooting of boyfriend during robbery try

An Erie woman whom police said drove the vehicle in which an attempted robbery involving her boyfriend and others led to her boyfriend's fatal shooting in November 2021 admitted to her role in the crime on Tuesday.

Anika N. Duran, 22, pleaded guilty before Erie County Judge Erin Connelly Marucci on Tuesday morning to third-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Patel Grogan on Nov. 20, 2021.

The judge set Duran's sentencing for Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. Duran faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison, Assistant District Attorney Emily Downing said in court during the brief hearing.

Duran had faced charges including second-degree murder, criminal homicide and robbery in the death of Grogan, who died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Erie County Coroner's Office. The shooting happened in the area of West Eighth and Raspberry streets, in a vehicle driven by Duran, as authorities charged that Grogan and Adrian A. Thrower attempted to rob another man, identified in a prior court hearing as Oliver Williams.

Investigators said a gun Thrower was accused of producing fired as he and Williams struggled over the weapon. The gunshot went through Thrower's hand before striking Grogan, according to police.

Thower was also charged in the death of Grogan, who was Thrower's friend. Thrower, 26, pleaded guilty in May to third-degree murder, after his criminal trial had already started. He was sentenced by Connelly Marucci to serve 20 to 40 years in state prison.

Authorities said Duran was set to testify during Thrower's trial.

Robbery try leads to fatal shooting

According to information in case documents and testimony presented at prior court hearings, Grogan and Thrower attempted to rob Williams on the evening of Nov. 21, 2021, after Grogan had purchased marijuana from Williams a short time earlier that evening. After selling the marijuana during a first meeting, Williams reportedly then texted Grogan and said he wanted all of his money, and a second meeting was arranged in a vehicle driven by Duran, according to investigators and statements made by prosecutors at Thrower's trial.

At that second meeting, Thrower, who was hiding in the back cargo area of the sport utility vehicle, grabbed Williams and put a gun to his head as Grogan punched Williams and went through his pockets, according to police and prosecutors. A struggle over the gun ensued, during which the weapon fired and a bullet went through Thrower's hand before striking Grogan.

Erie lawyer Anthony Rodriques, who represented Thrower at his trial, argued in his opening statement that it was Williams who shot Grogan for revenge over being shorted the money he was owed for the marijuana, noting that police later found Williams with the gun during a traffic stop.

Rodriques also told the jury during his opening statement that Duran initially told police that Thrower was not in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, and she waited at least 40 minutes to call 911 to report that Grogan had been shot.

