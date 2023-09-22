Erie woman sentenced to county prison on weapons charge in 2022 shooting that wounded two

An Erie woman accused of shooting two other women during an April 2022 altercation in the city once faced a long list of criminal charges, including counts of attempted homicide, for her alleged actions.

Those charges were reduced to a single felony count of carrying a firearm without a license as prosecutors and 27-year-old Dawnshaniqua T. Jones' lawyer worked out a plea agreement as the case made its way through court.

Jones pleaded guilty to the charge in early July. Her lawyer, Eric Hackwelder, said during Jones' sentencing hearing on Thursday that, had Jones' license to carry a firearm not been revoked at the time of the shooting, the whole case against her likely would have been dropped.

Hackwelder asked Erie County Judge John J. Mead to consider sentencing Jones to an intermediate punishment sentence, with electronic monitoring, considering the circumstances surrounding the case. He said Jones, on the night of the shooting, was pursued by three other females who reportedly had a gun and aimed to do Jones harm, and that Jones fired her gun to defend herself.

Assistant District Attorney Nick Maskrey argued for a more serious sentence, noting Jones' actions in pulling out a gun she was not licensed to carry and firing several rounds at the victims.

Mead noted what he said was a concerning pattern of some violence involving Jones, which included an incident from 2021 in which she was charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and terroristic threats, in giving her a mitigated range sentence of 11 1/2 to 23 months in the Erie County Prison.

Jones was sentenced to 30 months of probation in June 2022 in the assault and threats case from 2021, according to court records.

Jones told Mead before her sentence was handed down on Thursday morning that she takes full responsibility for her actions in the shooting, and just wants to be there for her young son.

Shooting investigation

The shooting that Jones was accused of committing happened on the evening of April 7, 2022, in the 2500 block of Holland Street. According to Erie police, Jones fired gunshots at a vehicle containing three other females, wounding two of them. Jones turned herself in to police later that evening.

One of the shooting victims, who was wounded in the hip, testified at Jones' preliminary hearing in June 2022 that she had encountered Jones prior to the shooting and the two fought. After the fight, the woman said she went outside and tried to hit Jones with her car before leaving, and that she and Jones made arrangements to meet in the area of East 23rd and Holland streets to fight.

According to the woman's testimony, she and others were in a vehicle that was following Jones' vehicle, and someone was in the car videotaping the incident and threats were made to beat up Jones. The video later aired on social media, according to the testimony. The woman additionally stated there was a gun in the car she was in.

The second shooting victim, who was shot in the hip and thigh, denied in her testimony at the preliminary hearing that the group was following Jones, and she denied making any of the threats against Jones that were captured on video.

Hackwelder told Mead during Thursday's sentencing that Jones was pursued by the three females, who were the aggressors and had a gun, and they eventually cornered Jones. He said the females jumped out of their vehicle and were heading toward Jones when Jones shot to defend herself. There were social media posts made after the incident in which Jones was still being threatened, he said.

Maskrey said it was clear, despite whatever happened leading up to the shooting, that both cars stopped, words were exchanged, and when the three females got out of their vehicle and approached Jones grabbed her own firearm and decided to fire it.

The prior action "does not excuse the defendant's conduct," Maskrey said.

