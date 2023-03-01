Erie woman to stand trial in county court for 2021 fatal crash

Mar. 1—TITUSVILLE — An Erie woman will go on trial in Crawford County for a fatal crash nearly two years ago that police say killed her boyfriend.

Randi L. Cook, 34, of 3026 Atlantic Ave., was ordered held for trial on homicide by vehicle and all other charges following a preliminary hearing Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols in Titusville.

Cook is accused by police of one count each of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence, careless driving — unintentional death, reckless driving and failure to use seat belts, and two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle.

Cook was the driver of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) that collided head-on with a tractor-trailer truck with the impact killing Jamie L. Higley, 34, of Union City, who was a front-seat passenger in her SUV, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Corry.

Higley was Cook's boyfriend, according to the arrest affidavit that state police filed with the complaint.

Cook and Kenneth L. Muller, 36, and Cody J. Bille, 30, both of Union City and who were two passengers in the rear of the SUV, were injured in the crash, the affidavit said.

Michael J. Rogers, 51, of Cambridge Springs, the driver of the truck, wasn't injured.

The affidavit said Cook was driving the SUV a high rate of speed when the vehicle crested a hill on Rockdale Road and collided with the truck at 2:45 p.m. April 8, 2021, at the intersection with King Road in Bloomfield Township.

In an interview at the scene, Cook told police that she, Higley, Muller and Bille all had smoked methamphetamine about one hour prior to the crash, the affidavit said.

A search warrant of Cook's medical records pertaining to her treatment at UPMC Hamot, Erie, resulting from the crash indicated Cook's urine contained positive levels of meth and barbiturates, the affidavit said.

Cook remains free on $20,000 unsecured bond awaiting trial during the June criminal trial term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.