Erie woman's homicide by vehicle hearing is postponed

Aug. 9—TITUSVILLE — The preliminary hearing has been postponed for an Erie woman charged in connection with an October 2022 crash in Crawford County that killed a Waterford man.

Leighanne M. Young, 41, was scheduled to appear Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on a felony count of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, and six summary counts

However, the hearing was postponed with no new date scheduled, according to officials at Nicols' office.

Young was charged in June by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry with a head-on crash in Athens Township that claimed the life of Brian Ensign, 54. The crash occurred on Route 8 near Centerville around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, 2022, according to state police.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by police, Young had a blood alcohol level of more than 0.25 percent, more than three times the legal limit for drivers.

The affidavit said Ensign was driving north on Route 8 near Centerville when his Honda Civic was struck head-on by a southbound Honda Pilot driven by Young. Drivers of the two cars in front of Ensign told police that Young's vehicle had crossed over the center line and passed by their vehicles so closely that they could feel the vehicles shake. The drivers then saw Young's vehicle striking Ensign's behind them in their rear-view mirrors, the affidavit said.

Young's vehicle came to a stop on its roof south of the initial impact while Ensign's vehicle continued north and went off the east side of Route 8. Both drivers were flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Ensign was later pronounced dead due to multiple blunt force trauma, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook told The Meadville Tribune after the crash.

Young sustained "severe injuries," according to the police affidavit. A state trooper saw an opened 12-pack of Bud Light Seltzer in Young's vehicle with empty cans of the alcoholic beverage scattered around the front seat. Young smelled strongly of alcohol, the officer reported, and had glossy, bloodshot eyes.

Story continues

The affidavit said an emergency medical technician at the scene told police Young reported having recently consumed Adderall, an amphetamine; Ativan, a sedative; and alcohol.

Young remains lodged in the Crawford County jail in Saegertown in lieu of $50,000 bond, awaiting a preliminary hearing in the case.

The homicide by vehicle while DUI charge has a minimum sentence of three years in jail and a maximum up to 10 years and a $25,000 fine, if convicted.