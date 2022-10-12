Erie, New York men charged federally in multi-agency undercover child sex sting in region

An Erie man and a New York resident are facing federal charges in a multi-agency undercover sting in the Erie region that targeted individuals accused of soliciting sex from minors.

The two suspects ― Upendra Aduru, 30, of Erie, and Noah Fisch-Lewis, 31, of Ithaca, New York — were arrested by the FBI. State and local police arrested three others in an online sting operation that began late last week and continued through the weekend. The operation involved agents posing as children online.

Aduru was taken into custody in Erie on the evening of Oct. 6, and Fisch-Lewis was apprehended in the city on Saturday night, according to Erie police arrest records.

A federal grand jury has indicted Aduru on charges of soliciting sexual activity from an undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old girl. Authorities charge that he used a phone connected to the internet to communicate with the agent between Sept. 20 and Oct. 6, according to information in the indictment.

Federal authorities have requested detention for Aduru as his case makes its way through U.S. District Court in Erie.

The FBI charged Fisch-Lewis with traveling to Erie for the purposes of engaging in sex with a girl he believed to be 10 years old. He was arrested in Erie after meeting with an undercover agent who he believed was the mother of the child, according to information in the criminal complaint.

Fisch-Lewis made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Erie on Tuesday afternoon. A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Also charged in the sting operation are:

Robert L. Murphy Jr., 46, of Erie. Millcreek Township police accuse him of traveling to Asbury Woods Nature Center on Thursday to meet up with a person he believed was a 13-year-old girl for sexual activity.

Ryan P. Krawczyk, 32, of Erie. Pennsylvania State Police troopers accuse him of making arrangements with an undercover agent posing as a woman to have sex with the woman's 10-year-old daughter.

Dennis K. Ehret, 45, of Erie. Erie police accuse him of contacting an undercover agent posing as a nearly 14-year-old boy and making arrangements to meet with the boy for sexual activity.

