Erie's East Side Renaissance focuses on building/housing renovations in Parade Street area

Tim Shannon believes in the value of incremental progress.

Especially when it comes to remaking the neighborhoods on and around Parade Street.

Tim Shannon is a project manager/property manager for the East Side Renaissance initiative, which focuses on the Parade Street area and surrounding neighborhoods. Shannon is shown inside a five-bedroom house ESR is renovating in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.

“What we’re doing isn’t going to be accomplished overnight, and I think everyone is aware of that,” said Shannon, a property/project manager and director of the East Side Renaissance initiative, an ambitious, multiyear plan for investment in the real estate and people of Erie's east side.

Shannon, a minister at Erie’s Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, is overseeing renovations at a number of properties purchased in recent years by East Side Renaissance, including a five-bedroom house in the 500 block of East Sixth Street and two apartments in the 300 block of East 11th Street.

The properties, Shannon said, will eventually be rented to low-income tenants who receive Section 8 rental subsidies or other assistance through the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The East Side Renaissance initiative, which focuses on revitalizing Parade Street and nearby neighborhoods, has fully renovated this apartment in the 300 block of East 11th Street.

Further, another ESR-owned apartment, in the 300 block of East Ninth Street, has been fully renovated and is currently occupied by a tenant, Shannon said. Minority contractors, including Erie's Hammond Construction, worked on the projects.

The bulk of the funding for those renovations comes from a $250,000 grant East Side Renaissance received from the Erie Housing Authority.

“We have several projects going right now that are focused on providing good housing for families,” Shannon said. “There’s a lot of work to do. But this is all going to make a difference.”

Parade Street revitalization

The East Side Renaissance plan focuses on Parade Street between East Sixth and East 12th streets and surrounding neighborhoods, areas that have been heavily affected in recent years by poverty, blight, crime and other issues.

The initiative, unveiled in 2022, is led by Bishop Dwane Brock, pastor of Victory Christian Center and CEO of Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corp.; Marcus Atkinson, the former executive director of the nonprofit ServErie who now teaches public speaking and enhanced reasoning to at-risk students; and Matthew Harris, a former Pennsylvania state trooper.

ESR wants to bring a social club, a bank and a grocery store to the neighborhood as part of a larger plan for investment in the area.

The neighborhood revitalization effort was cited by ErieBank as a key reason why the financial institution has decided to create a bank and a financial education center at the site of a former vacant lot on the northwest corner of East 10th and Parade streets.

A 2020 Erie Times-News examination of 12 census tracts on Erie's east side, all of them east of State Street, west of Bird Drive and Franklin Avenue and north of East 33rd Street, found the area was home to more than 31,000 people, according to censusreporter.org.

However, there are no banks currently operating within that footprint.

Brock, a member of ErieBank’s advisory board, made his pitch to bank officials for an east Erie branch.

“We’re not going to sit in board rooms and just talk about it,” Brock said of himself, Atkinson and Harris. "We’re going to be about it. We are very serious about getting things done."

Michael Fraley, the Housing Authority’s executive director, said both he and the authority’s Section 8 inspectors have toured the East 11th Street apartments “and they were in great shape.

Michael Fraley, executive director of the Erie Housing Authority.

“We are always looking for quality units for the Section 8 program,” Fraley said. “What (East Side Renaissance) is doing benefits the community as a whole, no doubt about it. We’re renting out about 1,100 Section 8 units right now and we can always use more.”

Brock, who is chairman of the Housing Authority’s board of directors, pointed out that he recused himself from voting on East Side Renaissance’s $250,000 grant.

'Boots on the ground'

The East Side Renaissance’s financial support thus far, in addition to the Erie Housing Authority grant, includes $200,000 each from Erie Insurance and the Erie Community Foundation, as well as an additional $100,000 from Erie Insurance for development of a strategic plan, with the help of Cincinnati consulting firm The Model Group.

Brock, Atkinson and Harris, though, admit they are frustrated that their efforts have not received more support.

The vacant lot on the northwest corner of East 10th and Parade streets is the planned site of a new Erie Bank branch in Erie.

Atkinson said he would like to see more potential financial partners willing to invest with organizations like ESR that have “boots on the ground” and understand the problems plaguing the inner city.

“There shouldn’t be a quagmire or quicksand for any well-meaning agency like ours,” Atkinson said. "There shouldn’t be 15 layers of red tape. We’re in a position to get this done.”

Erie Mayor Joe Schember reiterated his support for East Side Renaissance. He said the city is looking at ways to provide additional financial and/or in-kind assistance for the initiative.

Schember mentioned that improving Parade Street was also a key recommendation in a wide-ranging improvement plan for Erie’s east bayfront, completed in 2020 with the assistance of Schember's administration, and the East Side Renaissance's efforts align with Erie Refocused, the city's comprehensive, multiyear development plan.

Erie 2024: Your guide to northwestern Pa.'s annual economic and community report

Before commerce moved west to State Street in the early 20th century, Parade Street was Erie's original Main Street.

“We want to help them,” Schember said. “At one time Parade Street was our main street in Erie. It’s not a street or an area we should forget about.”

Harris said East Side Renaissance will keep pushing forward.

"We're looking to do more," Harris said. "We want to be aggressive in that approach... There's a need for housing."

Contact Kevin Flowers at kflowers@timesnews.com. Follow him on X at @ETNflowers.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie PA East Side Renaissance: Projects in motion for Parade Street