Erie's Sunday weather: High winds, low wind chills and temperatures, snow in some areas

Snow remans in Sunday's forecast for some locations around northwestern Pennsylvania, but it's the wind and wind chill that'll have our attention.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service forecasting office in Cleveland as of Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

Weather forecast for Erie County and nearby

A wind advisory is in effect Sunday until 4 p.m. for northern Erie County as well as Ashtabula County, Ohio. Winds will be from the southwest at 25 to 35 mph, gusting to 50 mph at times. The strongest winds are expected to occur nearer Lake Erie.

A wind advisory is in place in Warren County until Sunday at 3 p.m., the weather service in State College reported. West winds of 15 mph to 25 mph could gust at times to 50 mph.

A wind chill advisory also is in effect Sunday until 4 p.m. for Erie and Crawford counties, and for Ashtabula County. Wind chills will be as low as 10 below zero at times and could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, the weather service noted.

Low temperatures Sunday night are expected to be in the single digits throughout much of the region.

The low temperatures and wind chills will stretch into the coming week.

Where you live will determine how much new snow you might see Sunday.

Around Erie, snow showers are likely, mainly before 2 p.m., accumulating an inch to 2 inches. The Edinboro, Waterford and Albion areas, meanwhile, might see a half-inch of new snow, according to the weather service.

North East could see 2 inches to 4 inches, however, and Harborcreek Township an inch to 3 inches.

In New York state, Chautauqua County remains under a winter storm warning until Monday at 7 p.m., according to the weather service in Buffalo. Heavy lake-effect snow is possible, totaling 5 inches to 10 inches of new accumulation in the most persistent lake snows. The highest totals should be in the far north, with little accumulation near the Pennsylvania border.

