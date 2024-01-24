Erik Johnson wins Democratic primary for NH House seat for Lee, Madbury, Dover Ward 4

LEE — Erik Johnson won the Democratic primary for an open New Hampshire House of Representatives seat Tuesday, beating out former state Rep. Jeffrey C. Salloway.

Johnson, of Lee, is moving on to a special general election on March 12 against Republican candidate Joseph Bazo of Madbury for the Strafford County District 11 House seat representing Lee, Madbury and Dover's Ward 4. Johnson won by a 669-640 margin.

The position has been unoccupied following the November death of Rep. Hoy Robert Menear III, who served on the House’s State-Federal Relations and Veterans Affairs committees.

Salloway, a Lee resident and University of New Hampshire epidemiology professor emeritus, was attempting to return to the New Hampshire House of Representatives after serving from 2016 to 2022.

Bazo did not face a challenge in the Republican primary for the seat and received 1,894 votes.

Johnson serves on three Lee boards — the Energy Commission and Community Power Committee, the Advisory Budget Committee and the Sustainability Committee.

At the virtual January meeting of the Lee Democratic Committee, Johnson and Salloway made their pitch to voters, with Johnson sharing his support for sustainable green energy, women’s health, a strong public school system, affordable housing and equal rights.

“I’m running for state (representative) because democracy isn’t something we have. It’s something we do, and it’s worth doing well,” Johnson said.

Johnson won the Dover Ward 4 vote over Salloway, 318-254, in addition to the Madbury vote, 103-98. Salloway won over the majority of Lee voters, 288-248.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Erik Johnson wins Democratic primary for Strafford 11 NH House seat