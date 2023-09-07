Erik Metzig enters 'mental disease or defect' not guilty plea in deaths of Union Star cheesemakers

Erik Metzig in court for a preliminary hearing, charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Winnebago County Circuit Court in Oshkosh, Wis.Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

OSHKOSH - An attorney has requested the assistance of a psychologist in the case of Erik Metzig, who is the only suspect in the violent deaths of his parents David and Jan Metzig last March.

Metzig's hearing was held Thursday morning in a Winnebago County courtroom. Through his attorney, Scott Ceman, Metzig maintained a plea of not guilty. Ceman also entered a not guilty plea by reason of mental disease or defect.

He asked for psychologist Dr. Frank Cummings to examine Metzig, and for 60 days for the examination to be completed.

Judge Michael Gibbs of the Winnebago County Circuit Court Branch 4 granted Ceman's requests and scheduled Metzig's next hearing date for Nov. 6.

Metzig, 26, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and was arrested the day his parents were found dead March 18 in their home in Zittau. He was bound over for trial April 17.

David and Jan Metzig had owned Union Star Cheese Factory in the unincorporated community of Zittau since 1980.

