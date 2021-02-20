Trump Ally Erik Prince Supplied Arms, Mercenaries For Planned Libya Coup: Report

Mary Papenfuss
·Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Staunch Donald Trump supporter and ally Erik Prince allegedly supplied weapons, mercenaries and aircraft to a Libyan militia commander for a plot to overthrow the internationally backed Libyan government, according to a United Nations investigation, The New York Times reported Friday.

The confidential report obtained by the Times accused Prince, founder of the private military company Blackwater, which has changed its name to Academi, of violating a United Nations arms embargo on Libya by deploying foreign mercenaries, armed with aircraft and gunboats, to eastern Libya in 2019 amid heavy fighting.

Part of the plan was to use a mercenary hit squad to kill Libyan military commanders, according to the Times.

Eastern Libya is now controlled by Khalifa Haftar, the commander Prince agreed to support, according to the U.N. report. Trump publicly endorsed Haftar in April 2019, four days after Prince made his pitch to the strongman for his $80 million Libyan operation, the Times reported.

Blackwater founder Erik Prince, the brother of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, had been connected to the Donald Trump presidential campaign. (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)
The 121-page report on Prince, a former Navy SEAL and brother of Betsy DeVos, Trump’s education secretary, was reportedly delivered Thursday to the U.N. Security Council for possible further action.

Guards for Prince’s former Blackwater security company were convicted of killing 14 Iraqi civilians in an unprovoked ambush in 2007. Just before he left office, Trump pardoned four men serving time for the massacre.

Despite the horrific attack, Prince’s star began to rise again during his time with Trump and advisers Roger Stone and Steve Bannon, who were both pardoned recently by the former president for various crimes.

Prince testified before the House Intelligence Committee in 2017 that he played no role in Trump’s 2016 campaign. But he finally admitted in 2019 that he attended a meeting in Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr. and a representative of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to discuss “Iran policy” during the campaign.

But the actual purpose of the meeting, according to an emissary for two wealthy Arab princes who attended, was to discuss the Arab nations’ offer to help Trump win the presidency, the Times reported.

Prince did not cooperate with the U.N. investigation, the Times reported. His attorney, Matthew Schwartz, told the newspaper last year that Prince “had nothing whatsoever” to do with military operations in Libya.

Read the entire New York Times piece on Erik Prince here.

