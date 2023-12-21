Erik Pritzl named new Brown County Health and Human Services executive director, to start in February

Oconto County Administrator Erik Pritzl will become the new executive director of Brown County Health and Human Services in February.

GREEN BAY - Erik Pritzl is making his way back to Brown County after he left to become the Oconto County administrator.

Pritzl will become the new executive director of the Brown County Health and Human Services Department in February. Pritzl had announced last month that he was resigning from Oconto County Administrator to take a new job. The County Board confirmed his appointment Wednesday night.

Pritzl's appointment comes after the current executive director Jeremy Kral announced in November that he would resign next year.

"I am grateful to have served in this role, and to have worked alongside this team to accomplish a number of significant goals during my time in the role," Kral wrote in his resignation letter.

Kral served as executive director for two years.

Pritzl was the head of the department for seven years before moving to lead Oconto County in January 2022. Before that, he worked at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for over five years conducting ethics and child welfare training. He also has experience as the Health and Human Services director in Dodge and Columbia counties and was a trainer for the state Office of Justice Assistance.

Pritzl will start in the new role Feb. 19 with an hourly pay at $67.96.

Brown County treasurer resigns; seat will be up for election

Brown County Treasurer Paul Zeller resigned this month, making his seat be part of the April election next year.

His last day was Dec. 11 to "pursue other interests outside of Brown County government," he said in his resignation letter. Zeller served as treasurer for the county for nine years.

The deputy treasurer Chuck Mahlik will serve as interim treasurer until the next treasurer is elected.

Benita Mathew is a health reporter for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her at bmathew@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @benita_mathew.

