Is Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra out-coaching New York Knicks' Tom Thibodeau?

The Academy Award-winning actor (also the son of Lloyd Bridges and the brother of Beau Bridges) has easily become one of Hollywood’s most beloved talents, having built up an extremely impressive and versatile filmography and played characters of all kinds over the course of a long and celebrated career. After he is mistaken for a local millionaire with the same name (David Huddleston), an easy-going, aging hippie (Jeff Bridges) and his uptight bowling buddy (John Goodman) become wrapped-up in a “stupefying” situation involving a possible kidnapping, a gang of greedy nihilists, and a desecrated rug that “really tied the room together” in early 1990s Los Angeles.