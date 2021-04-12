Erika Jayne breaks her silence on divorce drama and her husband's legal battles in new 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' trailer

Anneta Konstantinides
·2 min read
Erika Jayne
Erika Jayne has broken her silence on her divorce and legal troubles in the new "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" trailer. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

  • Erika Jayne's divorce is the focus of the new "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" trailer.

  • She split from famed lawyer Tom Girardi shortly before Girardi's legal battles became public.

  • Jayne insists to her castmates in the trailer that she didn't know about the lawsuits beforehand.

The trailer for the new season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" just dropped, and it's clear that a lot of the drama will center around Erika Jayne's divorce and legal troubles.

Jayne's name has been in the headlines for months after she filed for divorce from Tom Girardi after 21 years of marriage in November. Shortly after, Girardi, a famed lawyer, was accused of embezzling money from the widows and orphans of plane-crash victims to fund his "lavish lifestyle."

In the trailer, Jayne is seen telling her fellow castmates that she thought she was "going to hold that man's hand until he died," seemingly referring to Girardi. She also insists that she didn't know about the lawsuits before filing for divorce.

"Orphans and widows, it makes you feel sick," Dorit Kemsley proclaims during a dinner party, directly referencing the lawsuit.

"Did you know any of this?" Kyle Richards then asks Jayne.

"No one knows the answer but him," Jayne responds.

News of the lawsuit broke in early December after class-action law firm Edelson PC alleged that the couple's divorce was a "sham" and that they were using it to hide money that was meant for families of the victims of the Lion Air Flight 610 accident.

The new Boeing 737 MAX plane crashed into the Java Sea 13 minutes after taking off from the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, killing all 189 passengers and crew onboard. Girardi's law firm Girardi Keese represented the families of multiple victims.

In December, Girardi was held in civil contempt because he couldn't explain to a judge what happened to $2 million meant for the victims' families.

Watch the full trailer below.

