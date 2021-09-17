Erika Jayne Claps Back at Hater Who Says She's Too "Smart" to Shop at T.J. Maxx

There's no shame in getting the max for the minimum!

Erika Jayne just shut down an internet troll who called her out for shopping at T.J. Maxx. She was photographed on Sept. 14 picking out clothes at the bargain store in Pasadena, Calif., alongside her assistant. According to a witness, they then headed to Petco, where she purchased a dog ladder to help her pet in and out of the car.

Some fans felt she was above shopping at the chain store, considering she boasted about spending $40,000 a month "on clothes, shoes, and accessories" back in 2017.

One hater tweeted, "Shopping at TJMAXX…. with your assistant?…. Optics EJ….you are smarter than this…. This [is] NOT winning!"

She had quite the response, saying, "I shopped there for years. I also went to petco and Target. Stop over analyzing my life."

Although the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that T.J. Maxx isn't a new hangout, fans seemed to think she needed a "crisis management" plan, after she was sued last month for $25 million. But no, Erika said that a crisis management team would be a "Waste of money."

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Through The Years

The trustee of the Girardi Keese bankruptcy case alleges that Erika used her estranged husband's law firm to pay for her "extravagant lifestyle," including her glam squad, travel, clothes, purses, shoes and jewelry. She and Tom Girardi split in November 2020.

Bravo

Erika's attorney maintains that "nothing improper was done" in regards to the lawsuit. He said in a statement to E! News in August, "Erika will defend the case, and we will seek sanctions and all appropriate remedies for the claims brought in bad faith and without any legal merit."

In the meantime, the lawsuit seems to have inspired jokes on the internet, with another Twitter user writing, "I called Shakers... they're hiring!" Erika responded, "Tell your mom congratulations."

All in all, it seems the "XXPEN$IVE" singer loves a good clap back almost as much as a good deal.