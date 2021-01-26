Erika Jayne reportedly 'downsizes' from $15 million mansion to $1.5 million home amid divorce and husband's embezzling lawsuit

Erika Jayne has reportedly moved homes amid her ongoing divorce and legal issues. Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Erika Jayne has reportedly downsized homes amid her ongoing divorce and legal troubles.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star shared a $15 million mansion with husband Tom Girardi.

Jayne, who filed for divorce in November, now reportedly lives in a $1.5 million mansion in LA.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

After a rocky few months of splits and scandals, Erika Jayne is reportedly starting over in a new home.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast and People magazine, Jayne, 49, no longer lives at the $15 million mansion she shared with her attorney husband Tom Girardi, 81, in Pasadena, California.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star is reportedly downsizing amid the couple's divorce, as well as their ongoing lawsuit - which claims that Jayne and Girardi's split is just a "sham" to hide money he has been accused of embezzling from plane crash victims.

People reports that Jayne is now living in a Los Angeles last valued at $1.5 million.

Jayne and Girardi's Pasadena mansion, which was seen on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," sits on five acres and boasts four bedrooms and six bathrooms. It even has its own cathedral.

The reality TV star's new pad - which she appears to be renting - is 2,015 square-feet and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to a Realtor.com listing obtained by the New York Post.

Representatives for Jayne didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment regarding her reported move.

Read more: 'Real Housewives' star reportedly believes husband was cheating on her, despite claims their divorce is a 'sham' to hide embezzled money

Jayne's move was discovered in a conservatorship petition filed last week by Girardi's brother Robert

Jayne has reportedly moved out of the mansion she shared with Girardi and into a much smaller Los Angeles home. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

"Erika has been living in the house for a while. She's made it her own space and loves it," a source told People. "She's doing well and is happy."

Story continues

Jayne's new residence was mentioned in a petition for appointment of conservator filed by Girardi's brother Robert, according to People.

Robert claims that Girardi's health has "sadly deteriorated to the point where he cannot care for himself without assistance," according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

"His short-term memory is severely compromised and, on information and belief, he is often not oriented as to date, time, or place," the petition states, according to The Blast. "Left to his own devices, it is highly doubtful that Tom could manage most of the activities of daily living for any significant period of time without assistance."

According to The Blast, the petition also states that Girardi's housekeeper of 25 years plans to quit because he can no longer afford to pay her.

Girardi is facing a mountain of legal troubles

Jayne and Girardi first made headlines when a lawsuit filed on December 2 by class-action law firm Edelson PC alleged that the couple was using a "sham" divorce to hide money - used to fund their "lavish lifestyle" - that was meant for families of the victims of the Lion Air Flight 610 accident, according to court documents viewed by Insider.

The new Boeing 737 MAX plane crashed into the Java Sea 13 minutes after taking off from the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, killing all 189 passengers and crew onboard.

Girardi's law firm Girardi Keese represented the families of multiple victims, but, Edelson PC's suit claims, did not distribute the agreed-upon settlement funds that Boeing paid out to the victims' families.

Families of victims of the Lion Air JT 610 plane crash. Dasril Roszandi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The suit, viewed by Insider, alleges that Girardi instead kept the money "for his own purposes and doled it out to his friends and family," including Jayne. Edelson PC declined to comment when previously reached by Insider about the case.

In December, a judge held Girardi in civil contempt after the attorney declined to explain why he couldn't pay the $2 million owed to four of his clients, according to the Chicago Sun-Times' Jon Seidel.

People reports that in a separate lawsuit, Girardi's law-firm partner Robert Keese, in addition to business partners Robert Finnerty and Jill O'Callahan, are claiming that Girardi kept hundreds of thousands of dollars from them as well.

Jayne has claimed that her split from Girardi is due to infidelity, not financial woes

Jayne with the cast members from the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A source told People's Ashley Boucher and Melody Chiu in December that the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star filed for divorce from Girardi because "he was cheating on her with multiple women."

The source said that Jayne had "known about his infidelity for years" but had recently reached "her breaking point."

"The lawsuit just coincided with her decision to leave him," they added.

Jayne, who married Girardi in 1999, filed for divorce in November, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Jayne had previously requested that Girardi provide spousal support in their divorce, and that he pay her legal fees. Girardi has since asked the court to terminate Jayne's right to spousal support and requested that the reality star pay her own attorney's fees, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Representatives for Girardi and Jayne did not immediately respond to Insider's previous requests for comment regarding the lawsuits and claims about their divorce.

Read the original article on Insider