Erika Jayne responds to critic who shames her for shopping at T.J. Maxx

Embattled "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne will not be shamed for her choice of stores to shop in, especially on Twitter.

The divorcing reality star, 50, was spotted by paparazzi in T.J. Maxx on Tuesday with an armful of clothing, a possibly unusual location for a woman who's spoken about spending tens of thousands of dollars per month on her outerwear in 2017.

Erika Girardi (Bravo)

That, apparently, was the opening some Twitter users needed, including one who claimed she was "smarter than this" when it came to where she chose her clothes. After a tweet from Jayne (who is splitting from husband Tom Girardi) saying "I win again," poster John Reason wrote, "Shopping at TJMAXX…. with your assistant?…. Optics EJ….you are smarter than this…. This NOT winning!"

Shopping at TJMAXX…. with your assistant?…. Optics EJ….you are smarter than this…. This NOT winning! — John Reason (@JohnReason16) September 16, 2021

To which Jayne replied, "I shopped there for years. I also went to petco and Target. Stop over analyzing my life."

I shopped there for years. I also went to petco and Target.

Stop over analyzing my life. https://t.co/JnQAY1EUVP — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) September 16, 2021

Jayne's finances have been much in the press since she and Girardi announced their separation in November 2020; a month after the announcement Girardi and his law firm, Girardi Keese, was sued in federal court for allegedly embezzling money meant to go to surviving relatives of the Lion Air 610 crash from 2018.

The lawsuit suggests that the split between Jayne and Giardi is "a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom’s and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK."

Story continues

The Sherman Brothers Disney Music - The 7th Annual Concert Extraordinaire - Los Angeles Lawyers Philharmonic (Steve Eichner / AP)

Meanwhile, the question over whether she's shopping in discount stores to save money or to put a public face on Girardi's bankruptcy is what's likely inspiring some of the trolls on the internet.

But she has her supporters, too. Writes Teia S, "I don't understand why people think that people with money don't shop at target ... sometimes you just want to go to target."

And Sheila wrote, "Shop at those places all the time and I still manage to look stunning. Is not where you shop, it is how you style the entire look."

Shop at those places all the time and I still manage to look stunning. Is not where you shop, it is how you style the entire look. — Sheila (@sheilavenus13) September 16, 2021

T.J.Maxx's Twitter account, silent since 2019, has not responded.