Erika Jayne is using her 'glam' lifestyle to hide financial assets from her husband's bankruptcy case, new court document says

Erika Jayne has been accused of refusing to turn over bank statements related to her estranged husband's ongoing bankruptcy case. Leon Bennett/WireImage

Erika Jayne refuses to turn over bank statements related to Tom Girardi's bankruptcy case, a new motion claims.

It claims Jayne created new company Pretty Mess Inc. to hide her assets from the bankruptcy trustee.

The trustee previously confirmed that Girardi gave Jayne a $20 million loan from his law firm.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne has been accused of refusing to turn over bank statements related to her husband Tom Girardi's ongoing bankruptcy case, according to court documents filed on Wednesday and obtained by Insider.

Girardi - once known for winning multimillion-dollar settlements as a personal-injury attorney - has been forced into involuntary bankruptcy. Both he and Jayne have also been accused of using a "sham" divorce to hide millions in embezzled money from the widows and orphans of plane-crash victims.

A bankruptcy trustee is now liquidating Girardi's assets to pay back creditors, according to the new ABC News/Hulu documentary "The Housewife and the Hustler," which investigates the couple's legal woes. They have also asked for special counsel to recover assets from Jayne.

Jayne and Tom Girardi. Steve Eichner/NameFace/SIPA USA

The trustee's special litigation counsel has already confirmed Girardi transferred $20 million in loans from his law firm, Girardi Keese, to Jayne's company EJ Global, according to the motion filed on Wednesday. The trustee is now attempting to uncover "the location of millions of dollars of litigation settlement proceeds or other firm assets which may have been fraudulently transferred" to Jayne.

Representatives for Girardi and Jayne didn't immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

The motion also notes that Jayne created a new company, Pretty Mess Inc., "after the news broke of this scandal," and claims she's been using it to hide her assets from the trustee. It states that Jayne has refused to provide access to "any books and records of EJ Global or any of her affiliated companies."

"As each day goes by, Erika has been publicly dissipating community assets by selling her clothes on public websites, flaunting large jewels on social media and on television," it continues.

The filing also alleges that Erika "has used the glam to continue to aid and abet" the "sham transactions that have been occurring with respect to large transfers of assets."

"Moreover, the Trustee has received zero cooperation from Erika," it added.

The motion has requested that Michael Ullman, Jayne's accountant, turn over her bank statements due to the "necessity to trace her money and investigate the receipt of funds" and "her purchases including the bling and the glam."

Jayne and Girardi have been accused of using a "sham" divorce to hide millions of dollars in embezzled funds from plane-crash victims' families. Splash News

'The Housewife and the Hustler' featured new allegations against Jayne and Girardi

In addition to the newly-publicized claim that Jayne received a $20 million loan from Girardi's firm, the documentary featured a never-before-aired deposition video in which Girardi acknowledges he's broke.

"At one point I had about $80 million, or $50 million in cash - that's all gone," he says in the clip. "I also had a stock portfolio of about $50 million, and that's all gone."

Another lawsuit highlighted in the special revealed that Jayne, 49, was subpoenaed twice to give a deposition about the couple's assets, once on May 28 of last year and again on September 28.

The hearings were postponed for undisclosed reasons, and Jayne never sat for questioning. She filed for divorce from Girardi less than two months after the second subpoena, citing "irreconcilable differences."

A day after the documentary premiered, Jayne's attorneys filed to withdraw as her counsel in Girardi's ongoing bankruptcy case, saying the "relationship of trust and confidence" had "broken down." However, two days later, Jayne's attorneys voluntarily withdrew that motion to withdraw as her counsel, according to Wednesday's court documents.

Jayne, who appears on the current season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," has maintained on the show that she didn't know about the lawsuits before filing to divorce Girardi in November.

