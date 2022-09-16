Erika Nardini Resigns From WWE Board, Citing Barstool Acquisition

Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini has resigned from the board of directors of World Wrestling Entertainment, according to a regulatory filing late Friday afternoon.

The filing stated Nardini didn’t have any conflicts or disputes with the company in deciding to depart the WWE board.

Nardini said the August decision by Penn National Gaming to acquire all of Barstool led to her decision.

“Penn acquisition is now official and need to focus on building out the next phase of the combined businesses,” Nardini said, in a text.

Nardini was elected to WWE’s board of directors in October 2020 and served on its compensation committee. In March, she joined the board of directors of the Premier Lacrosse League and remains a board member today. She also sits on the board of privately held Torchy’s Tacos.

At the same time that it disclosed Nardini’s resignation, the WWE added two new board members to its roster: Michelle McKenna and JoEllen Lyons Dillion. McKenna was the NFL’s chief information officer for nearly 10 years until earlier this year, and sits on the board of publicly traded Ring. Dillion is a business veteran who currently also serves on the board of pharmaceutical company Viatris.

WWE didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

