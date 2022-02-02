Erin O'Toole: Canada's Conservatives oust party leader

Canada's Conservative MPs have voted to oust Erin O'Toole as party leader after only 18 months in the job.

On Wednesday, 73 of the 119 Conservative parliamentarians voted to replace the man who led the party to defeat in last year's election.

The Ontario Tory, who is widely viewed as a moderate, was accused of not being hardline enough after campaigning as a "true blue" conservative..

The race to replace him now kicks off with several names in the frame.

Former Leader Andrew Scheer has denied that he is seeking to take over the job. Deputy Leader Candice Bergen and Conservative MP Garnett Genuis have also denied an interest in the role.

The final vote was not close, with only 45 MPs voting in favour of keeping him on.

Earlier this week, one-third of Conservative lawmakers signed a letter calling for a leadership review.

Amid a petition for him to go, Mr O'Toole fired back in a Facebook post on Monday, writing: "I'm not going anywhere and I'm not turning back. Canada needs us to be united and serious!

"It's time for a reckoning. To settle this in caucus. Right here. Right now. Once and for all. Anger vs Optimism. That is the choice in simple terms."

He added that he would accept the outcome of the vote, adding that those that want him to go must accept it too.

"They brought it. They'll have to live with it."

The four-term MP, who represents an area of suburban Toronto, will be replaced by an interim leader.

Moments after the vote, MP John Williamson tweeted that he was putting forth his name to take over temporarily.

"As caretaker leader, I will respect what our movement, party and caucus have to say. I came from the grassroots of this party, and I have deep respect for Parliament," he wrote.

Mr O'Toole has been fighting to hold the position since the September 2021 election, in which the party lost out to Justin Trudeau's Liberals.

He has faced criticism from right wing members of his party, who object to his stance on gay conversion therapy and Covid mandates.

Before entering politics, Mr O'Toole served in the Royal Canadian Air Force and later worked as a corporate lawyer.

This will be the third time that Conservatives have picked a new party leader since 2017.