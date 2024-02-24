Erin police release body camera footage of 2022 officer-involved shooting

ERIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 obtained exclusive police body camera footage of a 2022 officer-involved shooting in Erin.

It happened on June 27, 2022, during a traffic stop on Highway 149 near Substation Loop.

The man convicted of the attempted murder, 32-year-old BJ Brown, is set to be sentenced next month.

Meanwhile, Officer Darrel Tiebor, who was shot during the incident, was able to make a full recovery.

In the body camera video, you can hear the gunfire. Tiebor was hit in the arm.

“I am bleeding pretty bad,” Tiebor says in the video. “We have EMS heading that way,” dispatch responded.

During that time, first responders were rushing to the scene.

“Is the suspect still around?” Tiebor was asked over the radio. “He fled on foot on the back side of McAskills,” he responded.

Police launched a manhunt for Brown while EMS took Tiebor to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to his arms.

The next day, police found Brown about three miles from the scene of the shooting.

Investigators in Louisiana said at the time of the shooting, Brown was also wanted for killing a woman in New Orleans.

Brown will be sentenced Tuesday, March 26.

