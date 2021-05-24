Eritrea viewpoint: I fought for independence but I'm still waiting for freedom

·9 min read
EPLF (Eritrean People&#39;s Liberation Front) fighters in Eritrea, in north-east Africa, during the Eritrean War of Independence, 5th December 1989.
Many young people joined the fight for Eritrea's independence

Eritrea is officially marking 30 years of independence from Ethiopia. Former BBC Tigrinya editor Samuel Ghebhrehiwet was a soldier who fought for independence. He writes about his experiences on the battlefield, and how hopes were dashed as Eritrea became a repressive one-party state.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

During our 30-year armed struggle for independence, we lived with war every hour of every day.

We got used to pain and sacrifice. Many of us were wounded two or three times during fighting. We were quickly patched up and marched into more battles.

I still wonder how we managed to cover ground from Qarora - the northern tip of Eritrea - to Dumeira - the southern tip - sleeping in trenches and climbing every mountain and valley. I was among the fortunate ones. About 65,000 of our fighters died in combat.

I joined the liberation army as a 16-year-old in 1982 after hearing tales about Ethiopian aggression and jealous of the glamourous image of the freedom fighters with their long hair, shorts and AK47s.

I received a few months of training in the Arag valley. We learned how to attack and retreat, how to camouflage ourselves, and how to use weapons - including grenades and RPGs.

Samuel Ghebhrehiwet pictured in 2008
Samuel Ghebhrehiwet, pictured here in 2008, hoped he was fighting for a better Eritrea

Our training was good. It was backed up by political education, including how we would establish a democratic government.

I was involved in numerous battles, culminating with the liberation of the port city of Massawa in the Fenqel operation of February 1990. That operation was decisive. It put a stranglehold on the Ethiopian military's movements, and ultimately forced them out of Eritrea.

We fought intense battles for 72 hours to capture this strategic city, and we then defended it for more than a year with 100km-long trenches. In these battles, I suffered shrapnel wounds to my head and hand. I was treated in hospital. After I was discharged I returned to the battlefield.

Towards the end of the 1990s I was sent to join the cultural group to boost the morale of our army with revolutionary songs and dramas. In 1991, we were on Dahlak Island, near Massawa, when we heard the biggest news of our lives - we had finally achieved our independence.

Days of celebration

Filled with joy, we travelled by boat to Massawa. We were then loaded on to lorries to go to the capital, Asmara - a journey that took about three hours. We crossed the Ethiopian military's southern checkpoint. It was unmanned, the Ethiopian soldiers had abandoned it.

There was a dreamlike atmosphere in Asmara. People in the city dropped everything to welcome the independence fighters. They broke into impromptu "guayla" (traditional music and dance) on the streets of the capital, as well as other towns and villages.

A group of women takes to the street, singing and dancing 25 April 1993 in the Red Sea port of Massawa at the end of of a three-day referendum which produced near-unanimous approval, making Eritrea independent from Ethiopia after a 30-year-old civil war.
There were more celebrations in 1993 after a referendum formalised independence

Before that momentous day, the people of Asmara were totally besieged. The airport was constantly being bombed, there was a strict curfew. Then on 24 May everything changed.

Mothers abandoned earthen pots on their "fernello" (coal stoves); forgot the fire in the "mogogo" (ovens) and walked out on their coffee rituals to join the welcome party.

People carrying palm leaves, which are often used in celebrations, invaded the streets - every palm tree was stripped. The young ones climbed onto the tanks that rolled in and waved their palm leaves.

Eritrean man riding a bicycle in front of the military tank graveyard, Central region, Asmara, Eritrea on August 22, 2019 in Asmara, Eritrea.
Reminders of the war remain littered across Eritrea

The celebrations went on for days and nights.

There was much anxiety amid the euphoria as there were many parents out in the streets with picture frames in their hands. They were asking the arriving fighters about the whereabouts of their children.

"Did they make it back? Did they die?"

I remember Seyum Tsehaye, the designated fighter photographer, taking pictures of the momentous occasion as his unit rolled in.

I also remember two members of our unit - Gedle and Abayey - coming face-to-face with their family members while they were still on the back of the lorry. The joy, the screams, the tears.

Gedle's father was so overjoyed he beat his chest with his palm branch.

"I found my son! I found my son!" was all that came out of his mouth as he ran in front of our lorry. Abayey, the female fighter who was in the driver's compartment, recognised her mother-in-law and tried to jump off the lorry, almost injuring herself.

We were accompanied by cheering crowds all the way to Albergo Ciao - a hotel in the city.

Later, we were told by our commanders that we could go out and look for our family members - those of us who had relatives in town. It was not easy to find them in a couple of hours, after years away. But we did.

We all hoped that Eritrea was going to flourish and we would live happily ever after.

Leaders enjoying themselves

Unfortunately, it did not take long for our hopes to be dashed. We gave everything we had - our youth and lives - to achieve independence. We had dreams.

Many of us wanted to go to our families, resume our studies, take up civilian jobs, form a family and do well in our communities. We were very surprised that we were not even allowed to leave the army.

Eritrea - a history of struggle:

Map
Map

  • A former Italian colony which later formed loose federation with Ethiopia

  • Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie dissolved Eritrean parliament, seized Eritrea in 1962

  • Eritrean separatists fought guerrilla war until 1991, when they captured capital Asmara, voting for independence in 1993

  • May 1998 border dispute with Ethiopia led to two-year war costing 100,000 lives

  • Ethiopia's new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki end hostilities in July 2018

We were told that the country had nothing. "All we have is the armaments we brought in with us," our commanders-turned-leaders told us.

After such a long and arduous life in the battlefields, we, the ex-fighters, were once again asked to tighten our belts. We were instructed to continue our work unpaid. We were only given food. This lasted for about two years, and then we started getting some money.

The fighters who functioned as one family unit during the revolutionary years were dismayed when they became aware of the leaders' behaviour - many were simply having a good time as soon as the country was liberated.

Some top leaders were seen in bars, drinking excessively - enjoying themselves while the regular fighters struggled. The chain of command and the regular meetings were neglected.

The ordinary "tegadelti" (freedom fighters) waited patiently for their conditions to change but nothing happened.

War with the neighbours

In 1993, on the eve of the second anniversary of Eritrea's independence, the ex-fighters protested and asked their leaders to listen to their grievances. They forced their leaders to call a meeting in Asmara's main stadium.

"We understand your problems; it is a common problem; we will resolve the situation together," was the answer given.

As soon as the protest was over, the leaders secretly detained the protest leaders - one by one over a few days. Soon after, they were sentenced to jail terms ranging from one to 15 years.

Female Eritrean People&#39;s Liberation Front (EPLF) fighters. 20th June 1978
Many women joined Eritrea's fight for independence

They paid a heavy price for highlighting their plight - they ended up becoming victims. Many said that the regime was following a path to dictatorship; others called for patience, saying the constitution that Eritreans had been promised would be drafted and the country would head towards democracy.

None of this has happened. Eritrea remains a one-party state, having never held an election to choose the president or government.

In the meantime, Eritrea has found itself at war with all its neighbours at some point - Yemen in 1995, Sudan in 1996, Ethiopia from 1998 to 2000 and Djibouti in 2008. The country lost tens of thousands more young lives.

More about Eritrea:

Now, Eritrean troops are involved in the fifth conflict since independence. They are in Ethiopia's Tigray region, fighting alongside Ethiopian troops against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The TPLF was in power in Ethiopia when Eritrea achieved its independence and during the 1998-2000 border war between two nations.

In the immediate aftermath of independence, I joined a ruling party-supported cultural troupe, hoping to honour freedom fighters and help build the country. I wrote plays and songs, and took part in performances. One of Eritrea's most famous musicians, Helen Milles, sang one of my songs: Massawa - Where are your Precious Children?

Later, I worked as a journalist for a government-owned newspaper until I went into exile.

Change is inevitable

The little political space that existed came to an end after the Ethiopia-Eritrea border war.

The government became gripped by a siege mentality, as it feared destabilisation from Ethiopia and accountability from its own citizens over a conflict that many believed could have been avoided through dialogue.

In September 2001, the government ordered a crackdown. Eleven top officials and many middle-ranking cadres who supported the idea of reform were arrested. Later they were thrown into prisons, never to be heard of again.

Eleven journalists who were publishing the grievances, letters and calls of the reformist group were also detained; their newspapers banned. Among them was my good friend and colleague Seyum, the photographer who captured the momentous time of independence.

None of them were brought to an independent court and their whereabouts remain unknown.

Eritrea remains a one-party state that has not held a national election since independence. There is no free press or independent civil society groups. All international NGOs and local civic organisations are banned.

Official statistics show that healthcare and education have improved since independence but is it difficult to believe them. With limited job prospects and the prospect of years of compulsory unpaid military service, many young people continue to leave the country, seeking asylum in other African states or Europe.

But many of us have not given up hope. We believe change is inevitable and Eritrea will realise the promises made by its martyrs.

Recommended Stories

  • 1000-HP Ford Galaxie Shows No Mercy

    Under the sleek exterior of this slammed Ford Galaxie is an assemblage of parts that give it some major moving power.

  • Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving Kids

    via Trevor GernonThe father of the 4-year-old boy kidnapped from his bed and dumped dead on the street on Dallas says he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend while he left town under a cloud of legal problems.Trevor Gernon released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account both apologizing for not taking care of his son Cash and asking the public not to be too hard on him.Gernon said that when he moved to Dallas, he moved in with an old friend, Monica Sherrod, and when he moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things” he decided they would be better off with her.“I felt it was in the best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said of Cash and his brother, Carter, who was not harmed and is now with his mother.“They were comfortable and they were around other kids, and it appeared Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”On May 15, an intruder was caught on a baby monitor camera sneaking into Cash and Carter’s bedroom at Sherrod’s home and lifting the still-sleeping boy from his bed.Two hours later, a passerby found the child’s body tossed on the street. Police said he had been stabbed.Darriynn Brown, 18, who had some ties to Sherrod’s family, was charged with kidnapping and burglary but police are waiting for the results of forensic tests to make a decision on murder charges. Investigators have not released a motive, and Brown’s mother has said she believes her son is being framed.Sherrod told reporters that Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab. CrimeOnline obtained court records showing several outstanding charges against Gernon in Harris County.Gernon reference his legal issues, saying in the recording, “I have to fear for my freedom as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve my little boy.” He did not disclose his location or legal status.Crying at times, he did take responsibility for failing to protect the twins.“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”Addressing the boys’ mother, he added, “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”He pleaded for mercy in the court of public opinion.“I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside…“I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash can get the justice he deserves.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • US intelligence found researchers at Wuhan lab were hospitalised shortly before coronavirus outbreak, report claims

    Republicans have pushed the ‘lab leak’ theory throughout Covid-19 pandemic

  • Mickelson magic! Lefty secures PGA Championship to become oldest to win golf major

    He joins Lee Trevino and Nick Faldo in the record books with six major victories with his win on the Ocean Course in South Carolina.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn claims the COVID-19 pandemic was fabricated to distract from the 2020 election

    The former Trump advisor falsely stated Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was invented before November 3 "to gain control" of society.

  • ‘Hung out to dry’: Young journalist fired by AP speaks out against her dismissal

    ‘I am one victim to the asymmetrical enforcement of rules around objectivity and social media that has censored so many journalists,’ Emily Wilder says

  • 'Life-altering:' As millions cope with smell loss from COVID-19, researchers find new explanations and possible treatments

    Smell loss afflicts the majority of COVID-19 patients. A new understanding is emerging about what causes it, and eventually, how it might be treated.

  • Former Dodgers All-Star Matt Kemp among handful of veterans on Team USA roster

    Matt Kemp is among a handful of former major leaguers playing for Team USA, which can secure a spot in the Tokyo Olympics by winning a qualifying tournament.

  • Dominic Cummings will say that Boris Johnson skipped first COVID-19 meetings to write a book on Shakespeare to fund his divorce, fear aides

    Aides to UK PM Boris Johnson fear that former top advisor Dominic Cummings will use his appearance before MPs to make damaging claims.

  • Susan Collins: Infrastructure negotiations 'the test' that 'will determine' whether Biden, GOP can work together

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Sunday that infrastructure negotiations between Senate Republicans and the White House are "the test" that "will determine whether ... we can work together in a bipartisan way on an important issue." She told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that she hopes the bargaining continues, but acknowledged the two sides are "still pretty far apart" because of "fundamental differences" about the definition of infrastructure, and the total cost of the package, even after President Biden trimmed the proposal down by more than $500 billion last week. Amid ongoing infrastructure negotiations between the parties, GOP Sen. Susan Collins tell @GStephanopoulos she believes "negotiations should continue," adding: "It's important to note that there's some fundamental difference here." https://t.co/WTOoh8gB9r pic.twitter.com/nZ2ceXk7RJ — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 23, 2021 Meanwhile, White House adviser Cedric Richmond told CNN's Dana Bash that the latest adjustment to the price tag shows Biden is willing to "negotiate in good faith" and a "serious manner" and suggested the onus now falls on Republicans like Collins to reciprocate. WH Senior Adviser Cedric Richmond says President Biden's slimmed down counteroffer on infrastructure shows he's willing to "negotiate in good faith." "The real question is whether the Republicans will meet the effort that the President is showing," Richmond adds. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/8zf5YBfsO4 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionBoycotting the 2022 OlympicsAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • 'Our relationship with nature is broken': Thunberg

    In a video posted on social media on Saturday (May 22), Thunberg said the environmental impact of farming as well as disease outbreaks such as COVID-19, which is believed to have originated from animals, would be reduced by changing how food is produced."Our relationship with nature is broken. But relationships can change," Thunberg said in a video marking International Day of Biological Diversity.A focus on agriculture and linking the climate crisis to health pandemics is a new angle for Thunberg, who has typically focused her ire on policy-makers and carbon emissions from fossil fuels."The climate crisis, ecological crisis and health crisis, they are all interlinked," she added.75% of new diseases come from other animals, and this spill over to humans is caused by farming, Thunberg said, adding that a move to a plant-based diet could save up to 8 billion tonnes of CO2 each year.

  • 'You Can Feel the Tension': A Windfall for Minority Farmers Divides Rural America

    LaGRANGE, Mo. — Shade Lewis had just come in from feeding his cows one sunny spring afternoon when he opened a letter that could change his life: The government was offering to pay off his $200,000 farm loan, part of a new debt relief program created by Democrats to help farmers who have endured generations of racial discrimination. It was a windfall for a 29-year-old who has spent the past decade scratching out a living as the only Black farmer in his corner of northeastern Missouri, where signposts quoting Genesis line the soybean fields and traffic signals warn drivers to go slow because it is planting season. But the $4 billion fund has angered conservative white farmers who say they are being unfairly excluded because of their race. And it has plunged Lewis and other farmers of color into a new culture war over race, money and power in U.S. farming. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “You can feel the tension,” Lewis said. “We’ve caught a lot of heat from the conservative Caucasian farmers.” The debt relief is redress set aside for what the government calls “socially disadvantaged farmers” — Black, Hispanic, Indigenous and other nonwhite workers who have endured a long history of discrimination, from violence and land theft in the Jim Crow South to banks and federal farm offices that refused them loans or government benefits that went to white farmers. The program is part of a broader effort by the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress to confront how racial injustice has shaped U.S. farming, which is overwhelmingly white. Black farm advocacy groups say that nearly all the land, profit and subsidies go to the biggest, most powerful farm operations, leaving Black farmers with little. But in large portions of rural America, the payments threaten to further anger white conservative farmers. The plans have drawn thousands of enraged comments on farm forums and are being fought by banks worried about losing interest income. And some rural residents have rallied around a new slogan, cribbed from the conservative response to the Black Lives Matter movement: All Farmers Matter. Lewis is part of a new generation of Black farmers venturing back into urban plots and small rural farms, driven by a desire to nourish their communities with healthy food and create wealth rooted in the land. Growing up in LaGrange, a city of 950 along the Mississippi River, Lewis would scoot a toy John Deere tractor through his mother’s apartment and pretend he was farming the carpet. He joined 4-H, farming and business groups in high school. He started farming at 19, with a few cows and dreams of ending the day with his own dirt on the soles of his boots. “I worried about him,” said his father, Kevin Lewis. “I watch him and shake my head and say, 'Is it worth it?'” It can be a tough, lonely life. In 1920, African Americans owned some 14% of the farms in the United States. But after a century of racial violence, foreclosures, migration into cities and farm consolidation, there are fewer than 49,000 left, representing 1.4% of American farmers. Most are concentrated in the Southeast and Texas. These days, Black farmers have forged online networks that function as their own digital homemade farm bureaus. They celebrate first turnip harvests, ask whether fertilizer made from fish can revive wilting plants and commiserate about navigating government programs and the isolation of being the only Black farmers in their counties. “You don’t have a network. You don’t have an infrastructure. There’s nothing,” said Sandy Thompson, who started an online directory of Black farmers in 2019 after abandoning a three-year quest to convert a 5-acre plot outside San Antonio into a vegetable farm. Thompson spent $20,000 on equipment only to have her mower get stuck in the sandy soil. She called university extension offices, a vital source of guidance for farmers, but said she never got any help. “We are not competitive with white farmers,” she said. “We need any help we can get.” Nonwhite farmers, who make up about 5% of farmers, say they struggle disproportionately to get loans and government grants. They received less than 1% of the billions of dollars in subsidies that flowed into farm country last year under former President Donald Trump to compensate farmers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and the trade war with China. Lewis said he spent years struggling financially and searching for credit as he built his cattle herd from a few cows on rented ground to about 200 cows and calves on more than 100 acres of his own land. At first, he said, farm agents did not return his calls. Banks scoffed at his plans. Some days, he could not afford to gas up the red pickup truck that would stall out as he went to fix fences and spread manure in his alfalfa fields. Like many farmers, he works a second job, on power transmission lines. Getting his government loan paid off now could change everything. He said he could pay down other loans on his livestock, expand the patchwork of fields he owns to compete against established farmers, and get financing to build a home so he and his wife can escape their one-bedroom apartment. “It’ll open up a whole lot of doors,” he said. “Maybe these local banks that didn’t have time for minorities will open up to us.” But several of his white neighbors in Lewis County, where 77% of voters supported Trump in November, see it differently. Now, raw conversations about discrimination in farming are unfolding at farmers markets and on rural social media channels where race is often an uncomfortable subject. “It’s a bunch of crap,” said Jeffrey Lay, who grows corn and soybeans on 2,000 acres and is president of the county farm bureau. “They talk about they want to get rid of discrimination. But they’re not even thinking about the fact that they’re discriminating against us.” Even in a county that is 94% white, Lay said the federal government’s renewed focus on helping farmers of color made him feel like he was losing ground, a sign to him of the country’s demographic shifts. “I can’t afford to go buy that 5,000-acre piece of ground,” he said. “Shade Lewis, he’d qualify to get it. And that’s fine. That doesn’t bother me. But I can’t.” Lewis senses the tensions when he swings into the gas station to get a Mountain Dew before feeding his cows in the morning and when he scans comments on Facebook or the news on RFD-TV, a kind of CNN for rural America. Conversations with white farmers around LaGrange become strained when they veer from corn prices to the challenges of being a Black farmer in a white industry. “You can sit here and talk about race and things you’ve been through,” Lewis said. “They don’t understand. They’ll never understand.” Many farmers of color have welcomed the debt relief, which was tucked into the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief act, as well as even more ambitious measures proposed by Democrats to grant plots of up to 160 acres to Black farmers. The Agriculture Department has a long-standing series of programs to serve socially disadvantaged farmers and estimates that nearly 16,000 will have loans paid off that were made or backed by the government. The agency has sent thousands of letters to eligible farmers and expects that money could start flowing by early June. But rural residents upset with the repayments call them reverse racism. White conservative farmers and ranchers from Florida, Texas and the Midwest quickly sued to block the program, arguing that the promised money amounts to illegal discrimination. America First Legal, a group run by former Trump aide Stephen Miller, is backing the Texas lawsuit, whose plaintiff is the state’s agriculture commissioner. “It’s anti-white,” said Jon Stevens, one of five Midwestern farmers who filed a lawsuit through the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative legal group. “Since when does Agriculture get into this kind of race politics?” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack defended the debt-repayment program at a White House briefing this month, saying that earlier coronavirus relief had gone disproportionately to white farmers. He also said the government had never addressed the cumulative effects of years of racial discrimination against farmers. “We know for a fact that socially disadvantaged producers were discriminated against by the United States Department of Agriculture,” he said. “There is a very legitimate reason for doing what we’re doing.” The use of race in federal programs has been a subject of litigation for decades, with a narrow majority of the Supreme Court deciding in 1995 that it is permissible only if the programs are “narrowly tailored” to accomplish a “compelling governmental interest.” The courts have generally held that institutions have a compelling interest in remedying their own past discrimination. Still, the lawsuits have sowed concern and anger through networks of Black farmers. Some have spent decades fighting unsuccessfully to get their share of legal settlements over past discrimination by the Agriculture Department. Now they are worried that the money set aside for debt repayment could get delayed for years in legal challenges. “We’re getting the short end,” said John Wesley Boyd Jr., a Virginia bean and grain farmer who is also founder of the National Black Farmers Association. “Anytime in the United States if there’s money for Blacks, those groups speak up and say how unfair it is. But it’s not unfair when they’re spitting on you, when they’re calling you racial epithets, when they’re tearing up your application.” Lewis said he tries to look beyond issues of race and has a white wife, white in-laws and white family on his mother’s side. But ignoring race can be impossible in a small town like LaGrange, he said. He hunts, fishes, holds conservative views and curses by saying “son of a buck.” He has voted Republican in past elections, but unlike most of his neighbors, he voted for President Joe Biden. One recent afternoon, a friend, Brad Klauser, who runs his family’s large cattle and grain farm, swung by Lewis’ barn to catch up. As they talked bills, rising fuel costs and sky-high land prices, the conversation turned to the debt relief that only one of them was eligible to receive. “Everybody should have the same option,” said Klauser, who is white, leaning on the flatbed of Lewis’ pickup. “Do you think you’re disadvantaged?” “There’s definitely disadvantages,” Lewis replied, saying that officials scoffed when he first tried to get a federal farm loan. “They didn’t take me serious.” After Klauser headed home, Lewis thought about how the two friends were both trying to reap a profit from the land. “Everyone should have a chance at farming,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • A 3-year-old boy shot his 2-year-old sister after finding a handgun in a couch when three men met up to watch an NBA playoff game

    The two-year-old girl was left in "exceptionally critical condition" after her brother accidentally shot in the chest while they were playing.

  • Exclusive: Chinese bank executives know more about Jane Austen than I do, says Jane Austen Society president

    The president of the Jane Austen Society has said that, to his “great shame”, Chinese bank executives know more than him about the author. Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles, the chairman of the China British Business Council (CBBC), recently warned that relations between London and Beijing were at risk of being undermined because of the lack of knowledge the British have about China. Speaking to the House of Lords international relations and defence committee last week, Sir Sherard mentioned the English writer’s popularity overseas while discussing the perceived “British ignorance of China”. He said that while “China knows an enormous amount about us”, in comparison the UK “know so little about China and have forgotten so much of our history”. Despite this, he said: “They like us, they want to engage with us. It's a matter of great shame to me that two of the three chief executives of the Chinese banks in London know more about Jane Austen than I do as President of the Jane Austen Society. “And I venture to put to this committee that the heads of the British banks in China know virtually nothing about Chinese authors of similar stature.” Sir Sherard added that there was “work to be done in redressing the balance of knowledge between our two countries”. The former diplomat said redressing the balance of knowledge was “something that the CBBC will be promoting in the months and years ahead”. “We all know about America, or think we do,” he added. “We know very, very little, relatively, about the other great civilisation on the surface of this planet.” Relations between Beijing and London have been fraught. Recently, China imposed sanctions on nine UK citizens, including five MPs and two peers, in retaliation for measures taken against Beijing by the UK Government for human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims. Sir Sherard also warned against an “anti-Chinese feeling” he believed existed in the UK and likened it to sentiment he saw while ambassador to Israel. He added that “some of the rhetoric, particularly in the other House of Parliament, may unintentionally and indirectly have contributed to the anti-Chinese feeling that is very damaging to both sides”.

  • 'Beyond reprehensible': GOP Rep. Peter Meijer slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's comparison of mask mandates to the Holocaust

    In February, Congresswoman Greene lost her House committee assignments after endorsing violence against her political opponents on social media.

  • Police declare curfew after thousands of revelers attend viral Tik Tok party at California beach

    Wild birthday celebration organised on social media with #adrianskickback hahtag

  • US general: As US scales back in Mideast, China may step in

    As the United States scales back its military presence across the Middle East to focus on great power competition with China and Russia, it risks giving those two countries a chance to fill the gap and expand their influence around the Gulf, the top U.S. commander for the region said Sunday. While traveling through the Middle East over the past week, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, who heads U.S. Central Command, fielded a persistent question from the military and political leaders he met: Is the U.S. still committed to their country and the region, and what more support can they get.

  • SC woman sentenced in shooting that ‘shows the need for a hate crime law,’ sheriff says

    Officials said evidence in the case showed the shooter, a white Rosewood, SC, woman, shouted racial epithets at the victims while shooting into their homes.

  • US CDC investigates reports of heart inflammation in young Covid vaccine recipients

    Some teenagers and young adults who received Covid vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices in a statement dated May 17 said it had looked into reports that a few young vaccine recipients - predominantly male, adolescents and young adults - developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. The condition often goes away without complications and can be caused by a variety of viruses, the CDC group said. CDC monitoring systems had not found more cases than would be expected in the population, but members of the committee on vaccinations felt that healthcare providers should be made aware of the reports of the "potential adverse event", the committee said. It did not say how many people had been affected and recommended further investigation. Dr Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security, said vaccines are known to cause myocarditis and it would be important to monitor to see if it is causally related to the vaccine. It is important to look at the risk-benefit ratio, he said: "Vaccines are going to unequivocally be much more beneficial outweighing this very low, if conclusively established, risk." The CDC said the cases typically occurred within four days after receiving the mRNA vaccines. It did not specify which vaccines. The United States has given emergency authorisation to two mRNA vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech. Israel's Health Ministry in April said it was examining a small number of cases of heart inflammation in people who had received Pfizer's vaccine, although it had not yet drawn any conclusions. Most of the cases in Israel were reported among people up to age 30. Pfizer at the time said it had not observed a higher rate of the condition than would normally be the case in the general population and that a causal link to the vaccine had not been established. Pfizer and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday. The CDC in late April, after news of the Israeli investigation, said it did not see a link between the two. Earlier this month US regulators expanded authorisation of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine to children aged 12 to 15.

  • Guards on duty the night Epstein died by suicide admit they falsified records and strike deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time

    Federal prosecutors said the two "admitted that they 'willfully and knowingly completed materially false count and round slips regarding required counts and rounds'" for Epstein's unit.