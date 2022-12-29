Eritrean Catholic Bishop Fikremariam Hagos freed from detention

Teklemariam Bekit - BBC Tigrinya, Nairobi
·1 min read

A leading Catholic bishop in Eritrea has been freed from detention after being held without trial since October, reliable sources have told the BBC.

Bishop Fikremariam Hagos was released along with a parish priest, Abba Mihretab Stefanos.

No reasons were given by the authorities for their detention.

The Catholic Church has repeatedly called for an end to one-party rule in Eritrea, and for democracy to be embraced.

The Catholic Archbishop of Asmara and a small congregation gathered to welcome the clerics after their release.

Eritrea has not held a national election since it gained independence from Ethiopia in 1991.

It has been ruled since then by President Isaias Afwerki. His regime has been accused of human rights abuses - including violating religious rights.

The bishop had been detained since 15 October after he returned to the capital, Asmara, from a trip to Europe.

In 2019, the authorities shut Catholic-run schools and hospitals, saying that religious bodies could not run such institutions.

Catholics make up about 4% of Eritrea's population. The church is one of only four religious groups allowed to operate in Eritrea, along with the Eritrean Orthodox, Evangelical Lutheran, and Sunni Muslim groups.

Recommended Stories

  • As Israel's Netanyahu returns to office, troubles lie ahead

    After five elections that have paralyzed Israeli politics for nearly four years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has finally returned to power with the government he has long coveted: a parliamentary majority of religious and far-right lawmakers who share his hard-line views toward the Palestinians and hostility toward Israel’s legal system. Along the way, he was forced to make generous concessions to allies that include commitments to expanding West Bank settlements, proposals to allow discrimination against against LGBTQ people and boosting subsidies for ultra-Orthodox men to study instead of work. If these plans are carried out, they will alienate large portions of the Israeli public, raise the chances of conflict with the Palestinians, upset Israel’s powerful security establishment and put Israel on a collision course with some of its closest allies, including the U.S. government and the American Jewish community.

  • Turkey denounces French politicians for attending protest at killing of Kurds

    Turkey on Thursday denounced French politicians for attending a Paris protest at the killing of three Kurds, in which demonstrators waved flags of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). Clashes broke out last week between police and Kurdish protesters angry at the killing of three members of their community by a gunman on Friday. Some protesters waved flags of the PKK, labelled a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the European Union and the United States, and posters of its jailed leader, Abdullah Ocalan.

  • Hundreds of minors claim abuse in LA County juvenile camps, detention centers

    Nearly 300 boys and girls claim they were sexually assaulted, harassed or abused by probation and detention officers in LA County juvenile camps and detention centers between the 1970s and 2018.

  • Southwest unions say they warned company about outdated systems for years

    Employee unions say they warned Southwest Airlines Co. management for years that its technological systems badly needed upgrades, as the low-cost carrier canceled thousands of flights during the busy holiday travel crunch. A massive winter storm that swept over the United States before the Christmas holiday weekend forced U.S. airlines to cancel thousands of flights, but Southwest's problems deepened while other airlines have largely recovered. On Thursday morning, the airline had 2,357 canceled flights, or 58%, far more than other carriers, according to airline data tracker FlightAware.

  • Encryptus CEO Uses IIT Bombay TechFest to Advocate Crypto Education

    Downtown Dubai, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2022) - On December 16-17 2022, the International Blockchain Summit was held at TechFest at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay). Encryptus CEO Shantnoo Saxsena used the platform to encourage crypto users to educate themselves before investing in digital assets.Figure 1To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/149785_1e161f6064bfd81b_001full.jpgThe summit in Mumbai, Indi

  • Flight PS752: Calls on Iran to settle dispute over downing of Ukraine jet

    Four countries begin a process to hold Iran legally accountable for the 2020 downing of flight PS752.

  • Cars That Are Most 'Made in America'

    What percentage of your vehicle's value contributes to the U.S. economy? This index evaluates and ranks over 500 car models based on their country of origin of parts, labor, R&D and other factors.

  • Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 13 Florida State Seminoles: Sooners Wire staff predictions

    The Oklahoma Sooners face a stiff challenge when they take on the Florida State Seminoles in the Cheez-It Bowl. Here are our Sooners Wire staff predictions.

  • Bolanle Raheem killing: Nigerian police officer suspended

    A female lawyer was shot in the main city Lagos as she was returning home from a church service.

  • Bangladesh capital debuts first metro line

    STORY: Long lines formed in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Thursday (December 29), but without a hint of frustration. People were waiting their turn to catch a ride on the city’s first metro. The rail network was officially opened a day before by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. It’s taken six years to complete the first line, with the full network set to encompass six routes and more than 100 stations. Partially funded by Japan, it’s hoped the network will help alleviate traffic jams in the congested city of 20 million. Planners hope the first line will be used by around 60,000 people every hour. And so far it’s getting a warm welcome from Dhaka residents. This woman says she waited from 7am to use the system, which she called the pride of the city.

  • 400 Miles in a 40th Anniversary Toyota 4Runner

    And back again in this aging but still highly functional SUV.

  • Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister

    Amazon activist Marina Silva has announced that she has been appointed as environment minister of Brazil by President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Lula scheduled a news conference for later Thursday to announce the appointments. The announcement indicates the new administration will prioritize cracking down on illegal deforestation in the forest even if it means running afoul of powerful agribusiness interests.

  • Parents Often Bring Children to Psychiatric ERs to Subdue Them, Study Finds

    For emergency room doctors, they are a dispiriting and familiar sight: Children who return again and again in the grip of mental health crises, brought in by caregivers who are frightened or overwhelmed. Much has been written about the surge in pediatric mental health emergency visits in recent years, as rates of depression and suicidal behavior among teens surged. Patients often spend days or weeks in exam rooms waiting for a rare psychiatric bed to open up, sharply reducing hospital capacity.

  • Netflix's 14 biggest TV shows of all time, including 'Wednesday' and 'Stranger Things'

    Netflix's top original TV show hits of all time, based on viewing hours, include "Squid Game," "Bridgerton," and "Stranger Things."

  • King Charles III Reportedly Wants a ‘Glorious’ Pomp & Pageantry Coronation For This Strategic Reason

    King Charles III is gearing up for his official coronation on May 6, 2023, and royal watchers should expect a grand event. Despite the economic challenges in the U.K. and around the globe, he apparently doesn’t want to cut any corners for his big, shining moment in the spotlight. After the worldwide interest in Queen […]

  • Report: Brazil's Bolsonaro to skip successor's inauguration for Mar-a-Lago vacation instead

    Report: Brazil's Bolsonaro to skip successor's inauguration for Mar-a-Lago vacation instead

  • What happens when a pope emeritus dies?

    Benedict XVI, whose health was reported to have dramatically worsened on Wednesday, is the first living former pope in some six centuries.

  • What are 'angel numbers' and why do people keep seeing them?

    What are angel numbers and the meanings behind them? It depends. Some say they see reoccurring numbers in pattern form — and are confident a guardian angel has come to visit.

  • More Outrageous George Santos Lies Revealed: Report

    The Republican congressman-elect also appears to have fabricated stories about his "Jewish" family name, going to prep school and his mother's death.

  • ‘Life-and-death situation’: About 30 people left stranded at Target store during Buffalo blizzard

    Jessica Sypniewski said she had never seen a blizzard this bad in her 33 years of living in the Buffalo area. Her family was among dozens who were forced to spend part of their Christmas waiting out the storm in a Target store.