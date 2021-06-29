Eritrean forces withdraw from key towns in Ethiopia's Tigray

  • FILE - In this Tuesday, May 11, 2021 file photo, a destroyed tank sits by the side of a road leading to Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. Ethiopia's government said in a statement carried by state media Monday, June 28, 2021, that it has "positively accepted" a call for an immediate, unilateral cease-fire in its Tigray region after nearly eight months of deadly conflict. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)
  • FILE - In this Thursday, May 6, 2021 file photo, the city of Mekele is seen through a bullet hole in a stairway window of the Ayder Referral Hospital, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. Ethiopia's government said in a statement carried by state media Monday, June 28, 2021, that it has "positively accepted" a call for an immediate, unilateral cease-fire in its Tigray region after nearly eight months of deadly conflict. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)
Ethiopia Tigray Crisis

CARA ANNA
·2 min read

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Soldiers from Eritrea have withdrawn from three key towns in Ethiopia’s Tigray region a day after Tigray fighters took control of the regional capital, Ethiopian forces retreated and Ethiopia’s government declared an immediate, unilateral cease-fire.

The swift turn in the nearly eight-month war has left people scrambling to understand what exactly is going on in the region of 6 million people as communications links are largely down. The people in close contact with witnesses who confirmed the withdrawal spoke on condition of anonymity for their safety.

Eritrean soldiers, accused by witnesses of some of the war’s worst atrocities, left the towns of Shire, Axum and Adwa but it was not immediately clear whether they had left other communities, where they were going, or whether the retreat was temporary. Neighboring Eritrea's information ministry did not immediately respond to questions.

Tigray’s former leaders say they are now in control of the regional capital, Mekele. The Tigray leaders, who have waged a guerrilla war since November after a political falling-out with the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in a statement issued overnight called on supporters to “intensify their struggle until our enemies completely leave Tigray.”

The arrival of Tigray forces in Mekele was met with cheers after the interim regional administration, appointed by Ethiopia's government, fled.

Tigray fighters were reportedly moving into Shire on Tuesday, their latest gain after some of the most intense fighting of the war. They were now in control of much of the region after a major counteroffensive with mass popular support, International Crisis Group analyst William Davison said in a statement.

Preventing growing famine conditions in the region “has to be the priority of the TDF’s leadership, given their forces are now in a position to facilitate access to many previously hard to reach areas,” Davison said, urging Ethiopia's government not to sabotage the urgent humanitarian efforts.

Major questions remained about the fate of the more than 1 million civilians that the United Nations has said remain in parts of Tigray that have been hard, if not impossible, to reach with aid. The United States has said up to 900,000 people now face famine conditions in the world's worst hunger crisis in a decade.

It was not clear whether other combatants, notably the Eritreans as well as fighters from the neighboring Amhara region who have occupied much of western Tigray, would adhere to the cease-fire.

