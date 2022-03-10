More than a dozen police jurisdictions investigated a scene Wednesday night in Northern Kentucky after a shooting.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Riggs Avenue in Erlanger.

Officers found a person suffering one or more gunshot wounds. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to survive.

The scene was active for more than three hours as police believed the suspects remained in the area. Residents who lived on Riggs Avenue or an intersecting street were urged to stay indoors.

Police had a perimeter around the shooting location with officers “on every corner.” The perimeter extended the length of Riggs Avenue as well as side streets and up to the interstate.

Three suspect descriptions were provided. Police said some of them were juveniles.

The scene cleared around 10:30 p.m. Erlanger police later said they had detained “the primary suspect” in the shooting. The status of the other suspects is unknown.

Police say there’s no longer a threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Kenton County Dispatch at 859-356-3191.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Erlanger shooting on Riggs Avenue: Arrest made after large search