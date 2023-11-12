Erling Haaland penalty was wrong – Var has stitched the referee up

Chelsea supporters were furious when Anthony Taylor gave a penalty to Manchester City in Sunday’s thriller at Stamford Bridge and they had a point – it should not have been given.

We are fortunate to see multiple angles of the offence, where Erling Haaland initiated the first contact on Marc Cucurella. Taylor, one of the best referees in the country, was decisive in pointing to the spot without hesitation but I think he needed another look.

This is where I have a problem with the Var. We don’t know what Taylor saw from his viewing angle – presumably he wasn’t in a position to see Haaland’s contact, but he did catch Cucurella’s foul. The Var absolutely should have told Taylor that he needed a second look at what happened. Had he gone over to the pitchside monitor, I believe he would not have given the penalty and instead penalised Haaland for a foul. It feels to me Taylor has been stitched up by Var here.

I wish we would scrap this “clear and obvious” mantra, which I believe has made Var confusing and contributed to the chaos and wrong decision-making in matches. If Vars are working along the lines of “clear and obvious” it just leads to mixed messaging and it benefits nobody. Get rid of that saying and you’ll see clearer communication. The Var needed to give Taylor the option of going over to verify his decision because there was enough evidence, based on all the other angles, that suggested Haaland had committed the first offence. It was a long Var check for the penalty decision – why is that? It is because they’re checking with there’s various other potential offences other than Cucurella’s.

I also want to hear the conversations between the Var and the referee in real time. A lot of people think hearing this would incite the crowd but I don’t think it would at all. We’ve seen it work at the cricket World Cup and the rugby World Cup – the pinnacle of the sport – and there was no issue. Football fans should not be damned before they’ve even had a chance to witness what is being said.

I am not a rugby man but I heard Wayne Barnes at the rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and South Africa and he had a superb match, helped by clear communication between himself and the TMOs. If we can listen in real time to what is being said, we can understand the process a lot better.

Inconsistency is a real problem among referees and Vars, with grappling in the box happening every week – sometimes it is punished and sometimes it is not. I have sympathy with referees on this – players can be cute with their offences at times, and it is not easy to spot things in a crowded penalty area. But that’s why we have Var, that is why there are multiple camera angles that officials have access to.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.