Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic recognizes hospitalized Veterans during National Salute to Veteran Patients week

Feb. 13—The Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic announces it will recognize and honor hospitalized veterans from Feb. 11-17 during National Salute to veteran Patients by facilitating visits to hospitalized veterans, promoting volunteer opportunities, and accepting Valentine's Day cards to be given to all veterans.

Since 1978, VA has designated the week of Valentine's Day to provide a weeklong commemoration for veterans. Local commemoration efforts include distribution of Valentine's Day cards, American flags, refreshments, musical performances, photo booth, and appearances by local sporting team mascots.

"We are honored to host Veteran Service Organizations, community partners and the general public to give thanks to our veterans during National Salute to Patient Week," said Kimberly Denning, Executive Director of Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System. "If you are not able to schedule a visit, we would encourage you to mail Valentine's Day cards to our medical center to show your gratitude for their service."

In fiscal year 2023, schools, community groups and youth organizations nationwide sent more than 300 valentines to Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa, OK, which were distributed to veterans. Additionally, more than 28 volunteers and community organizations contributed to events and activities recognizing hospitalized veterans.

To send Valentine's Day cards to veterans mail to: Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic 8921 S. Mingo Rd., Dept 135T, Tulsa, OK 74133

In addition to donations and as a compliment to in-person volunteer assignments, VA also provides volunteers with virtual and remote assignments which allows them to safely support veteran inpatients during the pandemic.

Learn more about volunteer opportunities by visiting www.volunteer.va.gov or calling CDCE/Voluntary Services in Tulsa at 918-252-8028.