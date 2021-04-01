Ernest Hemingway’s problematic legacy is reexamined, both in Ken Burns’ new documentary and author's hometown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christopher Borrelli, Chicago Tribune
·15 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO — It’s a spring morning in Oak Park and I’m seated at a desk in the childhood home of Ernest Hemingway. He was born in a room above my head, 122 years ago. His father, a doctor, delivered him. My laptop is open and I’m working on the story you’re reading right now. I’m wondering — what exactly am I supposed to be feeling here? Reverence? Adventure? The mix of self-loathing and self-regard that carried Hemingway far from Oak Park? Or a sheepishness? You could argue, after all, that Hemingway is exhibit A of the Dead White Male 20th Century Author with fading relevance in the 21st century.

The tone in the house is respectful, coupled with a musk of antiquity. It looks just as you might imagine it looks from outside — fusty, with taxidermied owls and wallpaper striped like old circus tents. But the desk I’m working at was never owned by a Hemingway, and most of the furniture here are not family heirlooms. Before moving a few blocks away to Kenilworth Avenue and starting again, Ernest’s mother burned many of their furnishings in the backyard. They had money. Still, the house stands, so I’m trying out a fundraising initiative from the Ernest Hemingway Foundation of Oak Park. Upper-tier memberships (starting at $250 a year) now offer the option of booking Hemingway’s home as a daily workspace.

But you don’t get instructions: So, I wonder, should I be writing in the staccato of vintage Hemingway? Or casting out the problematic ghost of Papa, tossing off adverbs freely?

Through curtains I notice a young woman with lavender hair. She’s taking a selfie with the house. Beside her, there’s a sign staked into the lawn: “Save a Literary Legacy.” It’s a nod to the struggling Hemingway Foundation, which openly wondered about its future last autumn, launching a GoFundMe campaign to raise $75,000 and continue operating.

Yet the meaning of the sign seems broader.

The Hemingway legacy, once a kind of common language in American culture, has grown quiet lately. It could get a big boost shortly: A six-hour Ken Burns documentary about the life of Hemingway debuts Monday on PBS. John Berry, chairman of the Hemingway Foundation, said he’s optimistic that interest from the film will help turn things around. Still, the foundation hears from people who never knew Hemingway lived here. Worse, it hears from Oak Park students who have never been assigned his books. Which, at first, sounds ironic: There are actually three Hemingway homes in Oak Park (though only one gives tours). In 2013, the neighborhood around the birthplace on Oak Park Avenue was rechristened (with the blessing of Patrick Hemingway, Ernest’s second child) the Hemingway District. And for a while there was even an annual running of the (paper-Mache) bulls in Oak Park, in honor of Ernest the bullfighting aficionado.

Oak Park is Hemingway Country.

On the other hand, the Foundation’s Hemingway museum closed in 2017, and it’s worth noting that Hemingway District overlaps the better-known Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District. At the Book Table in downtown Oak Park, “The Great Gatsby” (by Hemingway frenemy F. Scott Fitzgerald) outsells “all of our Hemingway combined,” said co-owner Rachel Weaver. And without international tourism (which brings about 30% of the visitors to the birthplace home), Hemingway sales would be likely even smaller. At Oak Park River Forest High School, Hemingway’s alma mater, there’s an early 1900s Hemingway Room, there’s a Siberian husky mascot named Hemmy. But of the school’s 36 English teachers, only one made a Hemingway novel (“A Farewell to Arms”) required reading this year. Helen Gallagher, head of the English department, said the school cherishes its literary history: “You can’t go to school here without being reminded of our Hemingway connection. But it’s not like you can’t graduate if you haven’t read ‘The Sun Also Rises.’”

Novelist Elizabeth Berg lives near Hemingway’s Kenilworth Avenue home. “Every time I walk past, I think of him being there. I imagine him moving about the rooms. I wonder if he walked to town taking the route I do. ... Truth be told, though, I wish I lived down the street from Alice Munro’s house.” Whenever she walks her dogs, “they always try to pee on the commemorative plaque on the lawn — so I guess they, too, prefer other writers.”

These days, Hemingway in Oak Park is a lot like Hemingway in the rest of the country: Always there — so woven into the cultural DNA as to be invisible — yet somehow out of place. As Burns’ documentary explains across its three nights, Hemingway was a cornerstone of the modernist vanguard who moved contemporary literature out of sitting rooms and politeness and away from a Eurocentric “cult of difficulty” that once defined “Important Literature.” The lessons of his prose — terse sentences, few adverbs, write what you know (or pretend to know) — became seminal lessons for generations of writers. His “iceberg” theory of storytelling — leave only part of it visible, and submerge the meaning — became the backbone of American literature. But the man himself, more than even his contemporaries, lived ugliness in plain view: He was called a woman hater, and a racist, a big-game poacher, a bad father, a terrible friend. If you need a definition of toxic masculinity, the life of Hemingway is a starter kit.

Which means, having an organization hitched to Hemingway “can be tough in the current climate,” said Keith Strom, executive director of the Hemingway Foundation. “The mythology around him is often the first introduction people have, which can make it hard to get people in the door, considering that mythology goes against the grain of almost everything now.” Journalist Lesley Blume — whose 2016 book “Everybody Behaves Badly: The True Story Behind Hemingway’s Masterpiece The Sun Also Rises” strips away the romance of 1920s Paris — said she’s not sure she would have written it now. “It might have been too daunting. It’s no lionization of him. It’s an eyes-wide-open look at a complicated person who was a genius, but had more than a little poison for anyone who helped him, and who inspired a lot of self-destructive devotion in women. It can feel like, to admit you like Hemingway, you might as well say you like Woody Allen.”

Burns’ film is no rehabilitation, either.

It gets harrowing. When Hemingway writes back to his publisher that he will not blurb “From Here to Eternity,” the letter includes slurs, invectives — even the hope that its author, James Jones, would kill himself. Burns’ talking heads cringe, lower their gazes, seemingly embarrassed for Papa. The last two hours alone — if not the last two decades of Hemingway’s life — play like a long, detached, malignant decline. And yet, and yet ...

“Just when you write Hemingway off, he tends to return,” said Paul Hendrickson, a Kankakee and Wheaton native who wrote the 2011 biography “Hemingway’s Boat.”

Stuart Dybek, the celebrated short story writer and Chicago native, who teaches creative writing at Northwestern University, said he has never taught a class that didn’t include Hemingway. “He is one of those artists whose influence, acknowledged or not, exerts itself secondhand, the way that blues artist Robert Johnson hovers behind folk, rock and hip hop.” Hemingway’s innovations, Dybek once wrote, “rearranged the molecular structure of American letters.” Erasing him entirely would appear improbable.

And at best, questionable.

“If all the myths about Hemingway were so easy, if he were just an avatar of toxic manhood, there would be no reason to still pay attention,” said Mary Dearborn, author of the acclaimed 2017 “Ernest Hemingway: A Biography” (marketed as the first Hemingway biography by a woman). “But I see his decline as psychotic depression. People didn’t know what to do with him. He was bipolar, really. He tried walking into an airplane propeller. He thought lights were on late in a bank because the IRS was going through his records. (Burns’ film) feels forward-looking, I think. Because it complicates his myths. And shows a great writer crippled by them. I’m not sure he was even aware how damaging his legend — which he had a large part in constructing — was to himself. But the more we learn about him, the more it feels like a different person was in there.”

Still, that legend — Hemingway the war correspondent, Hemingway the street fighter, Hemingway the womanizer, Hemingway the boozer, Hemingway the outdoorsman, Hemingway the abuser — is so foundational to understanding Hemingway, Burns’ film begins with the almost comically plaintive claim that Hemingway was also human.

“All of this is really about a hugely talented, complicated man who deserves more than our superficial conventional wisdom claims he is,” said Burns in a phone interview. He said that when he started the film several years ago — after discussions about it that went back decades — “there was no cancel culture, there was no #MeToo movement. We didn’t worry about it because we knew whatever we did would resonate and rhyme with the present. This isn’t the first time we’re discovering men can be boorish, it isn’t the first time people wanted to shame Hemingway out of existence. But by appreciating his decline, we gain access to the fragile heart of Hemingway, who is born into a middle-class Oak Park family beset by mental illness — four of his family eventually take their own lives. How could his life be anything else, considering how it started?”

Contrary to local belief, Hemingway probably never said Oak Park was a town of “wide lawns and narrow minds.” But the sentiment is spot on, said former Tribune reporter Robert Elder, an Oak Park resident and author of two books on Hemingway (with a third, “Mythbusting Hemingway,” coming next year). “One way of thinking about Hemingway is that he spent most of his life rebelling against Oak Park. He comes from a town that’s founded on temperance — and becomes the world’s most famous drinker.”

The animosity, at times, was mutual.

Soon after leaving Oak Park to work at the Kansas City Star, Hemingway enlisted as an ambulance driver in Italy during World War I. He returned to Kenilworth Avenue a year later, wounded by shrapnel. When an Italian American group from Chicago came to his the house to honor his war service, his parents were disgusted by the wine they brought as a gift. Later, after his first short stories are published, his parents are horrified by their bluntness. Tribune critic Fanny Butcher had a long correspondence with Hemingway (their letters are held by the Newberry Library) but the first novel, “The Sun Also Rises,” is so full of promiscuity and bad behavior, she panned it as filth. She begged Hemingway to “rise to be the man and the writer that God meant you to be.” Oak Park and Chicago (which he moved to briefly) felt constricting. A couple of years later, his father killed himself in the Kenilworth Avenue home. In the archives at the Oak Park Public Library, there’s a letter from the library to Hemingway, inviting him to come home for a talk. He mailed back a check for $100, to cover the fines of library books he never returned. (Those books were later discovered in his home in Havana.)

Hemingway started building an image early.

There’s a framed note in his birthplace, written by Hemingway at 13. It’s a statement of purpose, ending with: “I intend to travel and write.” In the Oak Park library archives, “you can see how aware Hemingway becomes, early on, of cameras,” said Leigh Tarullo, manager and curator of special collections. “There’s nothing casual there, there’re no off-guarded moments. It’s always a young man putting forth some version of himself. It’s so weird to see, and clearly, he gets it from his mother.”

Grace Hemingway was a music teacher and a singer and a painter — and a proper Protestant who made sure her kids stayed busy. Ernest Hemingway wrote for the school newspaper, played high school football, as well as cello in the school orchestra. When the family headed to their home outside Petoskey, Michigan, he fished and hiked and chopped wood. In fact, you might say Hemingway crafted a version of himself inversely spectacular to his background. Elder said that Hemingway was always protective of Oak Park, which in itself was a way of managing his image: “When a magazine doing a profile of him wants to talk to his mother, he told her he would never write her — he’d cut her off entirely — if she talked.”

At some point, as Burns’ documentary explains, the legend overtook the work.

Though it’s easy to imagine criticism of Hemingway as a kind of knowing contemporary enlightenment, many of the problems associated with Hemingway’s work and life have dogged him for decades. “You can’t grapple with Hemingway without running into issues of, for starters, whiteness and masculinity,” said Liesl Olson, director of Chicago studies at the Newberry and author of “Chicago Renaissance: Literature and Art in the Midwest Metropolis.” “They came up during the culture wars of the 1980s, and they’re in our cancel culture. He’s writing about safaris, bullfighting — he’s pushing us to think hard about what it means to be a man. His most famous protagonist, Jake Barnes (‘The Sun Also Rises’) gets an injury to his sexual organs. I mean, talk about putting it out there.”

Toni Morrison, one of Hemingway’s best readers and smartest critics, described his approach to race as ranging from “despicable blacks, to sad but sympathetic ones, to extreme black-fueled eroticism.” Yet when asked how she approached his stereotypes, she said: “I skipped past that part. Read over it. Because I loved those books.” Morrison got how “his identity was as formulated as the identity he built for others,” Olson said.

Which isn’t the same thing as forgiving Hemingway.

Contrary to his reputation, many of Hemingway’s most incisive scholars now are women, who embrace his contradictions as marks of complexity. Michelle Moore, a Hemingway Foundation board member and author of “Chicago and the Making of American Modernism,” said that when she was in college, “if you were a good female academic, you did not study Hemingway.” But, she adds, Hemingway “was writing about toxic masculinity before we had a name for it.” Joan Didion has written that, after Hemingway’s own suicide in 1961, “what followed was the systemic creation of a marketable product,” reliant on a familiar, roughneck image of masculinity. Yet it’s an image that sweats to avoid questions of gender that appeared throughout his lifetime.

“Hemingway was very interested in gender fluidity,” Mary Dearborn said. “One example is (the posthumous novel) ‘The Garden of Eden.’ Characters swap identities, and they all get their hair cut short. He liked that. He was interested in that conversation, if only because of his son Gregory,” whom Hemingway had learned preferred wearing women’s clothing. After his father died, Gregory began sex reassignment surgery and was known as Gloria. (He died in 2001.)

Some of this new Hemingway scholarship is driven by a massive project at Penn State, partly run by Verna Kale, an assistant research professor of English who is co-editing 17 volumes of Hemingway letters for Cambridge University Press. (So far, they’ve up to volume six.) She said, for her, Hemingway has become a lens on the 20th century, offering insight into sexuality, celebrity, interior life. She has no regrets about focusing so closely on an author whose reputation swings so widely. And yet, considering the scale of the project, “I sometimes do wonder if Hemingway might get canceled, and if funding disappeared and the interest dried up. I suppose I would be sad it happened. But then literary tastes change.”

Maybe the way to think of Oak Park’s relationship with Hemingway is to think of Chicago’s relationship with Kanye West. Both are game changers, both left early, and both became such hot springs of embarrassment, unease is just part of the deal. Burns, who has made now two films about Oak Park natives, Hemingway and Frank Lloyd Wright, said: “Wright and Hemingway were both supreme narcissists, both rebelled against manicured lawns, but Wright rarely showed a modicum of curiosity into who he was, and Hemingway tore it all down in his writing. Another way to say it: I’d rather have a beer with Hemingway.” Lynn Novick, who has directed and produced documentaries with Burns for 30 years (including “Hemingway”), said: “I’m glad we live in a time with a more expansive notion of literary cannon. I don’t think it’s a given (Hemingway) should be taught today. He should earn his place like everyone else. But I hope he will be taught, I want my kids to read all kinds of fiction, and I want them to read Hemingway.”

Keith Strom at the Hemingway Foundation is not taking chances.

Hemingway still has cache, he said, but these days, the Foundation attracts mostly fans who are north of 50 years old. Which is not a recipe for growth. So Strom would like to see the Hemingway Foundation become a broader arts organization, going beyond literature, edging past the legacy of its namesake. Besides, Oak Park is no longer dry, or the model of conservative priggishness that Hemingway hated. It claims scores of pioneers, from cartooning (Chris Ware), to media (Tavi Gevinson), TV (Bob Newhart), poetry (Charles Simic), filmmaking (Steve James).

Jane Hamilton, whose acclaimed novels include “A Map of the World” and “The Book of Ruth,” said that while growing up in Oak Park, she “automatically knew we were supposed to feel pride and admiration” for Hemingway. She liked “A Farewell to Arms” (”It was a romance”), and didn’t understand “The Sun Also Rises” (”Impotence was not explained to us!”) But she doubts she would ever choose to go back and read Hemingway now. “I sometimes think about it. It feels dutiful. But I might completely surprised.”

Recommended Stories

  • Jenna Dewan Buys Modern Encino Mansion for $4.7 Million

    The actress and her fiance, Steve Kazee, have been living in a chic rental in the San Fernando Valley

  • Alex Beresford: ‘After defending Meghan I’ve suffered relentless racism’

    Three weeks ago I took part in a television debate about the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to publicly reveal the racism they claimed to have suffered as members of the Royal Family, and the impact on their mental health. Since then I have been subjected to relentless racism myself on social media. I haven’t announced it (like the former Arsenal player Thierry Henry did this week when he publicly quit social media, in response to anonymous racist bullying) but I have been forced to step away from Twitter and Facebook myself, because it was getting too much. I am a strong person, but I am not made of steel. These are just the past few weeks of my own, very much lived experience of racism in Britain. But the report just released by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities tells a very different story. The Commission, which was created by Boris Johnson after the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, said there was no evidence of institutional racism in Britain, and that the country was a “beacon for other white-majority countries”. That may be what the Government wants to believe, but it does a disservice to this country. If we acknowledge there is racism in Britain – as the report does – then we have to acknowledge it will find its way into institutions. The report gives a false sense of hope that our work is done and will simultaneously give social media racists the comfort to push a little bit further as they hide in plain sight. The harsh reality, though, is that social media is just a reflection of a bigger problem in society. These people are your co-workers, they are even a parent at the school gate. Not all racism is caught on camera. Not all racism is a black man lying on the ground with a knee on his neck. It comes in many forms. Between myself and friends we have dozens of examples of where we have faced institutional racism throughout our lives: in some of their cases, losing out in the workplace and restricted opportunities. The point about covert racism is you know it exists because you have experienced it – but it is much harder to prove. Discussing racism is one of the most uncomfortable conversations to be had. For some people it must feel like tiptoeing around a minefield, trying not to put a foot wrong. For someone of colour, already racially battle weary, it can open all your old wounds. Your mind flashes back to all those previous incidents... only for someone to search for explanations or excuses to question your truth. It’s had me thinking about my own journey as a mixed-race person from a council house in St Werburghs in inner city Bristol in the 1980s to national breakfast television. My white British mum and Guyanese father used to prepare us for the outside world without trying to spoil our loving childhood home. I always got the impression my father, who came to England at the age of 14 and took up an engineering apprenticeship after leaving school, didn’t want us to dwell on history too much. Almost like he had lived it, so we didn’t have to. Mum was very protective over my younger brother and I. The white mother experience isn’t to be underestimated. I remember Mum started a new job working for a local wine company, it was going well until the day she popped into the office with me. We were met with that look of surprise, followed by a change in treatment, concluding in a change in job. School was the place where differences became visible to me. As well as learning the two times table I also had to teach myself quickly about what prejudice meant. Managing the many forms of racism can start at the same time as learning to tie your shoelaces.

  • Brexit has been a disaster for Britain as collapsing European trade puts UK firms out of business

    There has been a dramatic decline in the UK's trade with its European neighbors since Britain left European Union trading rules at the end of 2020.

  • 2 people were killed in a Cancun plane crash after a gender reveal stunt went horribly awry

    Two people died in Cancun, Mexico, after a plane that was being used for a gender reveal stunt went down.

  • Blinken reaffirms Trump-era ruling on Hong Kong autonomy

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reaffirmed a determination made last year by the Trump administration that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous and remains undeserving of special treatment by the United States. In a notice sent to Congress, Blinken said China had continued to “dismantle” Hong Kong’s autonomy since his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, first made the determination in May 2020. As a result, Blinken said, the former British colony does not warrant U.S. trade and financial perks it had enjoyed since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997 with a pledge from Beijing that it would enjoy significant autonomy for 50 years.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: New footage shows George Floyd pleading with officers

    George Floyd can be heard telling officers, "I'm not a bad guy" in newly revealed bodycam footage.

  • 'Skullduggery' political podcast: Prosecuting the police — March 31, 2021

    The trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd is underway in Minneapolis, and it represents a moment of grave importance in the fight against police brutality and abuse of power.

  • Antony Blinken Demolishes Mike Pompeo’s Twisted Human Rights Approach

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe beat-down that Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered this week to his predecessor Mike Pompeo was so severe that it might have to be included in next year’s State Department Human Rights report. As it happens, Blinken’s explicit and implicit critique of his predecessor came in conjunction with the release of this year’s edition of the State Department rundown of human rights abuses worldwide.The report itself was largely compiled by the State Department in the last days of Pompeo’s tenure. But adjustments made by the Blinken team, the way Joe Biden’s secretary of state framed the actions and attitudes of Pompeo, and key steps taken to undo some of the damage done by Donald Trump’s chief diplomat were brutal in their directness. As it happens they were also warranted, delivered in a way that made it absolutely clear that American foreign policy was once again going to be guided by our national interests and shared values and not by the political ambitions of Pompeo or the extreme views of the right-wing evangelical faction to which he catered.The Trump administration’s gross mishandling of issues associated with human rights both at home and abroad has become one of the worst stains on its record. At home, it systematically attacked freedom of speech and of the press and undermined the right to assemble and protest, as well as the right to vote and the right to equal protection under the law. There were numerous calls for Trump to be brought before the International Criminal Court to answer for human rights abuses against immigrants at our border. And of course, by the time Trump left office he had actually launched an all-out assault on democracy itself, the right of a people to self-determination that had been the reason the United States was founded in the first place.Joe Biden’s National Security Picks Are the Best in DecadesInternationally, Trump celebrated and defended human rights violators like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Russian President Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jingping, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and many others. The Trump administration withdrew the U.S. from the U.N. Human Rights Council. It imposed asset freezes and other sanctions on prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC)—a move that Richard Dicker, director of Human Rights Watch’s international justice programme, called “perverse” and which, he said, only “magnifies the failure of the U.S. to prosecute torture.”In 2018, Pompeo’s State Department eliminated mentions from the human rights report of abuses associated with reproductive health. At the time, Planned Parenthood issued a statement saying, “By erasing reproductive rights from the State Department’s human rights report, the United States is demoting women’s rights to something less than human rights.”Blinken reversed that move explicitly by stating that “women’s rights—including sexual and reproductive rights—are human rights.” He also instructed the department to identify violators and abuses going forward.In addition, Blinken shut down a panel created by Pompeo called the Commission on Unalienable Rights. The initiative, regularly cited by Pompeo, cynically appeared to be prioritizing human rights while, in fact, its real work was to effectively establish a pecking order among rights, placing religious freedoms and property rights atop the list of those to be emphasized by the Trump administration. Pompeo argued the panel would return the country to “founding principles.” Critics saw it as both a ploy to roll back women’s rights and LGBTQ rights and to pander politically to the religious right. But they also saw it as posing other risks. For example, former Obama State Department official Rob Berschinski was quoted in The New York Times as saying that if the commission established a “hierarchy of rights” then “repressive governments are going to point to that fact and use it against (Trump) and future administrations to basically say, ‘we are no different than you. You have your priorities, we have ours, now butt out.”Again, Blinken was explicit as he pulled the plug on Pompeo’s odious endeavor: “There is no hierarchy that makes some rights more important than others.”In some areas, like China’s maltreatment of the Uyghurs, the Biden administration maintains the criticism that was heard from the Trump State Department. But Blinken also noted the U.S. would now actively track and challenge the abuses of countries outside their borders—which did not, as was plain to see in the Jamal Khashoggi case, take place under Trump.The reversals by Blinken and the Biden administration are not limited to those that were made clear during this week’s release of the human rights report. In the very first days following Biden’s inauguration, the U.S. rejoined the U.N. Human Rights Council, the World Health Organization, and the Paris Climate Accord.“Some have argued that it’s not worth it for the U.S. to speak up forcefully for human rights—or that we should highlight abuse only in select countries, and only in a way that directly advances our national interests. But those people miss the point. Standing up for human rights everywhere is in America’s interests,” Blinken said.As he has regularly done since taking office, Blinken also directly acknowledged the work the U.S. has to do to live up to our own ideals. Again rejecting a Trump administration line, he acknowledged head-on systemic racism in the U.S., adding: “That’s what separates our democracy from autocracies: our ability and willingness to confront our own shortcomings out in the open.”This shift may not be comfortable for some U.S. friends, like the governments in Egypt and India, or the Saudis who were called out in the State Department report alongside the Chinese, the Syrians, the Russians, and the military regime in Myanmar. But for the victims of human rights abuses worldwide, especially for those whose rights were devalued, ignored, or abused by Trump and Pompeo, the return of the world’s most powerful nation as an advocate on their behalf cannot be minimized.And for Americans, it is another stark reminder of the damage done to our global standing and to individual lives worldwide by the cynically pandering performative politics of the previous U.S. administration.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Richard Branson is renting out his private estate on his second Caribbean island for the first time at $25,000 a night. Take a look inside the 3-villa compound.

    The 125-acre Moskito Island, which Branson bought in 2007, is just 2.5 miles from his other private island, Necker Island.

  • You can access a hidden boat parade celebration on Google by searching for anything related to the Suez Canal or Ever Given ship

    The search engine is celebrating the freeing of the 22,000 ton cargo ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal for six days.

  • Baby rhino enjoys first mud bath at Australian zoo

    Video shared on social media by the Australian zoo on showed the one-month-old calf following her mother Bakhita around the enclosure and playing in the muddy water.The calf born on February 24 was named Sabi Star after a flower found in Zimbabwe, the zoo said in a description associated with the video.As the flower only blossoms during harsh, dry periods, the keepers felt the name signified the struggle for life faced in the wild by all living things, the zoo said.The species is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

  • 56 celebrities you probably forgot guest-starred on 'How I Met Your Mother'

    Over the course of the nine seasons, the hit CBS series included appearances from pop stars, A-list actors, and TV show hosts.

  • Ex-paramedic, accused of using eyedrops to kill wife, also set copter fire, police say

    In 2019, he made national headlines after being accused of using Visine to trigger wife’s fatal heart failure.

  • India fills up artificial ponds for thirsty animals

    Roughly 600 Asiatic lions live in the 850-square-mile expanse of the Gir sanctuary, a popular tourist attraction in Gujarat.Chief Conservator of Forests at Gir Forest Department Kasuladev Ramesh said they have built artificial ponds using handpumps and using solar and wind energy to fill up drinking water troughs for the animals battling the heatwave under the scorching sun.Rising temperatures adversely affect the metabolic rate of animals. The first impact is apparent through a reduced appetite.Summers in India are a difficult time when soaring temperatures lead to numerous casualties for humans as well as animals. Possible reasons for the rising temperatures range from global warming to greater urbanisation, leading to taller buildings and diminishing green cover.

  • World's last Blockbuster more popular after Netflix show

    The Blockbuster video rental store in Bend, Oregon, soared to international fame when it became the last such franchise on Earth two years ago. Now, a new Netflix documentary called “The Last Blockbuster” brought even more interest in the form of visitors, mail and online orders to the unassuming location in a central Oregon strip mall 170 miles east of Portland. In the backroom, staff members have been busy packaging thousands of online orders for Blockbuster T-shirts, hats and face masks, which are all made by Bend businesses.

  • The coronavirus likely traveled 800 miles to Wuhan from farms that breed wild animals for food, a WHO report found

    WHO experts investigating the coronavirus' origins think it jumped from bats to an animal species like minks or pangolins before infecting people.

  • Ohio town recovering after coal power plant closures

    FOX News correspondent Mark Meredith has the latest from Manchester, Ohio on 'Special Report'

  • Deliveroo dives 30% as IPO flops

    About as well received as a cold takeaway...Deliveroo shares made their market debut Wednesday (March 31), and promptly plunged as much as 30%.The float had valued the company at 7.6 billion pounds, or close to $10.5 billion. But Deliveroo lost $3.1 billion of its value within minutes of the market open.That made it one of the biggest debut falls for a major company on the London market for years.A number of major UK fund managers - including Aviva and Aberdeen Standard Life - had said they would avoid investing in the British company.They were put off by a share structure that gives outsize voting rights to founder Will Shu. They also cited the firm's gig economy business model, which has drawn criticism over workers' rights. The IPO was London's biggest since Glencore in May 2011, and the biggest tech float ever on the London Stock Exchange.Now the disappointing open could be a blow to UK finance minister Rishi Sunak - who has aimed to attract more tech firms to London.One analyst told Reuters it could also hurt the market for IPOs in the UK and Europe.

  • Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai among seven activists found guilty over protests

    Media tycoon Jimmy Lai and veteran politician Martin Lee are among those facing time in prison.

  • Be at peace, meditate, Trump Buddha statue designer tells former president

    Chinese furniture maker Hong Jinshi first created a couple of pint-sized statues of former U.S. President Donald Trump meditating in a Buddhist pose as a fun project for himself last year. Six months on, Hong's amusing hobby has turned into a small side-hustle, with a workshop in the town of Dehua in Fujian province on track to produce an inaugural batch of 250 statues of Trump dressed in Buddhist robes with his legs crossed. Hong was inspired by the potential contrast provided by the two extremisms of Buddhism and a former leader known for his sharp outbursts.