Ernst calls Putin a 'weak man,' urges Biden to send MiGs, defensive aid to Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caitlin McFall
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Joni Ernst
    Joni Ernst
    United States Senator from Iowa

Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "weak man" Saturday after leading a bipartisan delegation to Europe in solidarity with Ukraine.

"It is a truly weak man that targets children, elderly women – Putin is a weak leader. He may be trying to project strength, but he is a weak man," she told reporters.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Ernst, along with nine of her colleagues on both sides of the aisle during a press conference in Poland, said Putin needs to be held accountable for his deadly invasion in to Ukraine more than three weeks ago.

The senator urged President Biden to enact "peace through strengthen" and called on all NATO nations to show greater tenacity in their support of Kyiv.

"This is not a time to be weak," she said. "We need to show resolve, all of the nations need to show resolve."

The U.S., Canada and other European nations have provided military support for Ukraine, but the U.S. has said no to the transfer of MiG-29 warplanes, citing concerns that it could further escalate Russian aggression outside of Ukraine’s borders.

Ernst, a combat veteran, once again called on Biden to adhere to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s pleas for increased air defenses as Russian forces continue to pummel civilian and military targets.

ZELENSKYY ISSUES DIRECT MESSAGE TO BIDEN IN ADDRESS TO CONGRESS: 'BE THE LEADER OF PEACE'

Russian forces have launched over 1,080 missiles at Ukraine and in an emotional plea this week, Zelenskyy asked that the U.S. either enforce a no-fly zone or send warplanes, S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems or other "similar systems" to help them counter the barrage of missile fire.

"We need to provide the Ukrainians with the military equipment that they have requested. They have the absolute will to fight, and they are fighting well," Ernst told reporters. "We have to expedite what they are requesting, making sure that they have the means to push back for their own free and sovereign country."

Ernst, who penned a letter to the president along with 40 other GOP senators earlier this month urging him to send Kyiv "airpower and air defenses," would not comment on whether every senator that traveled to Poland supports sending Ukraine warplanes.

Fox News Digital could not immediately reach Sen. Angus King, an Independent from Maine or Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York on whether they supported Ernst’s calls.

A spokesperson for Nevada Democrat Sen. Jacky Rosen said she "believes the U.S. must help Ukraine strengthen its ability to defend its airspace by providing them with air defense systems and drones, and working with our NATO allies to get them the fighter jets they need."

Biden said the U.S. would work with Ukraine to get it the defensive aid it needs and approved another $1 billion in security assistance this week, which includes 3,000 shoulder-launched surface-to-air missiles and 100 tactical unmanned aerial systems.

Congress also approved a $14 billion package to support Ukraine through lethal and humanitarian aid.

Recommended Stories

  • Over 1.5M children have fled Ukraine since Feb. 24: UNICEF

    The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Saturday announced that more than 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.The agency warned that the high number of child refugees comes with an increased risk of trafficking as traffickers look to take advantage of chaotic situations such as this.The risk becomes greater as more than 500 children were found fleeing the country alone without a guardian,...

  • US, world leaders accuse Russia of war crimes, reiterate calls for investigations

    The U.S. and leaders in other countries are repeating calls to investigate Russia for war crimes in Ukraine in the wake of a number of fatal attacks on civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and a theater.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

    In the court of public opinion — like the Supreme Court nomination hearings coming this week — politicians ask questions of witnesses to score points for their side. Being surprised by an assertion and wanting to know more are not the same as endorsing it.

  • Sunday shows preview: Biden calls Putin a war criminal as Ukraine conflict continues

    This week's Sunday show circuit is expected to continue to center around the Russia-Ukraine conflict as President Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" earlier in the week, marking a significant shift in how the U.S. is talking about Moscow's ongoing invasion of the neighboring country.The comment came on Wednesday, almost three weeks into the invasion."I think he is a war criminal," Biden told reporters at the White...

  • Marshall, 1st Black justice, faced down Senate critics

    The first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court is likely to face questioning at her Senate hearing that would have been familiar to Thurgood Marshall, the first Black man who served on the high court. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination has come before the Senate during what Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has called a national crime wave. "Amid all this, the soft-on-crime brigade is squarely in Judge Jackson’s corner,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

  • Baker Hughes joins oil rivals in pausing Russian operations

    U.S. oil field services company Baker Hughes said Saturday that it was suspending new investments for its Russia operations, a day after similar moves were announced by rivals Halliburton Co. and Schlumberger. The steps from the Houston, Texas-based businesses come as they respond to U.S. sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In its statement, Baker Hughes, which also has headquarters in London, said the company is complying with applicable laws and sanctions as it fulfills current contractual obligations.

  • Russia extends WBNA star Brittney Griner's detention

    WNBA star Brittney Griner will be held in Moscow for at least another two months, according to Russian state media.

  • Nipomo man who had hundreds of images of child porn on seized computer found guilty

    Officers with the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce were alerted to a computer sharing child porn in June 2018

  • Zelensky warns war will cost Russia for "generations"

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Saturday that continuing its invasion would cost Russia for "generations," AP reports.Driving the news: Zelensky said Russian President Vladimir Putin is deliberately creating "a humanitarian catastrophe," and urged Putin once again to meet with him to prevent more deaths, per AP. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Picture for yourself that in that stadium in Moscow there are 14,000

  • India buys 3 million barrels of Russian oil: report

    India's state-run oil company purchased 3 million barrels of Russian crude this week as numerous other nations bar such imports due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, The Associated Press reported on Friday.Indian Oil Corp. made the purchase despite international pressure, led by the U.S. and other Western nations, to freeze Russia out of the global energy market over the incursion. India, the world's largest democracy, imports about 85 percent of...

  • Ukraine Confirms Fifth Russian General Has Been Killed

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/TwitterThe Ukrainian military claimed to have killed yet another Russian general, this time Lieutenant-General Andrei Mordvichev, making him the fifth to die so far in the conflict. Mordvichev, who led the 8th General Army of the Southern Military District, was killed as the result of “fire damage,” the Ukrainian armed forced announced on social media early Saturday.Other high-ranking Russian officials, including at least one general, have bee

  • Baker Hughes becomes the latest oil company to pull investments from Russia

    Oil field services company Baker Hughes became the latest American oil company to walk back its planned investments in Russia, the company announced on Saturday. Driving the news: Baker Hughes' announcement came a day after its rivals, Halliburton Co. and Schlumberger, took similar steps in response to U.S. sanctions on Russia, ABC News reports. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Since Russian President Vladimir Pu

  • Vladimir Putin in 'total panic' about revolution in Moscow, says Boris Johnson

    Will it be round two for Rishi vs Boris? Boris Johnson: ‘Blindingly obvious’ now’s not the time for IndyRef2 David Cameron joins the Ukraine war effort by driving lorry to Poland Camilla Tominey: Nicola Sturgeon has turned Scotland into a banana republic Jacob Rees-Mogg: Ukraine war shows ‘partygate’ was ‘fluff’

  • Marie Yovanovitch says Trump's Helsinki press conference with Putin was so 'disastrous' that she couldn't finish eating her french fries

    It was a "spectacle" that left people "pondering the depths to which Trump had sunk in his pandering to Putin," the former Ukraine ambassador writes.

  • Former KGB spy offers insights on what Putin wants

    "Afghanistan was the beginning of the end of the Soviet Union — and Ukraine may become the beginning of the end of Putin as a dictator," the former sleeper agent told CBS News.

  • Tucker Carlson Cries ‘Slander’ After GOP Congressman Calls His Show ‘Organ of Russian Disinformation’

    "That is not fine," Carlson said

  • Putin replaced 1,000 personal staff members in February over fears they would poison him, report says

    A Daily Beast report said that those sacked included bodyguards, cooks, launderers, and secretaries.

  • Here are the U.S. top 10 imports from Russia as tariffs are set to rise

    The House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with Russia, opening the door for tariff increases on key commodities

  • Putin’s Dystopian Mega-Rally Is a Whole New Level of Batshit

    GettyA Moscow stadium was crammed full for an event marking the eighth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea on Friday. The crowds, reportedly some 200,000 people, were cheering as Russian President Vladimir Putin took the stage, along with some of his most popular propagandists. “We haven’t had such unity in a long time,” Putin claimed.There were patriotic songs, a sea of Russian flags and slogans that read: “For a world without Nazism” and “For Russia.” Revealing the underlying theme of

  • Damage to Russian equipment raises questions about its military effectiveness

    Former U.S. Army Vehicle Auditor Trent Telenko analyzes poorly maintained Russian military trucks and explains what this means for the Russian army.