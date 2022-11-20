EROAD Limited's (NZSE:ERD) recent NZ$21m market cap decline means a loss of NZ$327k for insiders who bought this year

Insiders who acquired NZ$689k worth of EROAD Limited's (NZSE:ERD) stock at an average price of NZ$2.43 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 13% price decline. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth NZ$362k, which is not what they expected.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EROAD

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Director Selwyn Pellett for NZ$581k worth of shares, at about NZ$2.45 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than NZ$1.28 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

EROAD insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests EROAD insiders own 2.9% of the company, worth about NZ$4.1m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At EROAD Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no EROAD insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if EROAD insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing EROAD. Be aware that EROAD is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

