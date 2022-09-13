Erratic driver arrested on Going-to-the-Sun Road

Sep. 13—Traffic on the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park was held up for nearly an hour Friday evening after a man drove a car into the Weeping Wall and refused to heed police commands, leading to a short standoff.

According to park officials, the first call to law enforcement about the erratic driver came in at 8:11 p.m. as he passed the Sprague Creek Campground along Lake McDonald. An eyewitness said the man drove his car all the way to the Logan Pass Visitor Center parking lot before speeding back down the pass while driving erratically.

The driver made it approximately three miles back down the pass before crashing into the Weeping Wall, after which he moved in and out of his vehicle, even after law enforcement arrived and instructed him not to.

The witness said the man disobeyed commands not to approach police, who had weapons drawn. The suspect later was taken to the ground and into custody.

Park officials had no further information on the incident.

Reporter Jeremy Weber can be reached at jweber@dailyinterlake.com.