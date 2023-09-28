Erratic driver in custody after police pursuit in downtown Los Angeles

Two people are in custody after a dangerous pursuit through downtown L.A. on Wednesday night.

The driver was initially wanted for suspected grand theft auto, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

During the chase, the driver was seen weaving through tight surface streets, driving on the wrong sides of the road and narrowly missing nearby vehicles at times.

The male suspect and a female passenger eventually parked under a canopy of trees near South Hope Street and West Olympic Boulevard before ditching their vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Two people are in custody after a dangerous pursuit through downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 27, 2023. (KTLA)

Arriving Los Angeles police officers eventually located the two suspects about three blocks away from where they ditched their vehicle.

Sky5 video showed a large police presence during the search on surface streets. Both suspects were eventually handcuffed and taken into custody.

It remains unknown what the suspect driver was initially wanted for.

Sky5 video of the pursuit can be seen in the video player above.

