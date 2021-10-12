Erratic driving leads to car theft arrest at Southlake Home Depot

Southlake police arrested a man they say stole a car in Lewisville on Tuesday after fire marshals noticed a driver who seemed to be having a crisis and followed him to a Home Depot parking lot.

Southlake police said on Twitter the fire marshals followed the driver to the Home Depot parking lot, where he seemed to be disoriented and ran into the building. Fire marshals saw him climb into a lumber pile to hide, according to the tweets from police.

The fire marshals called police to the scene, where they ran the car’s license plate and found it was reported forcibly stolen. They entered the Home Depot and began searching for the man, who had since moved from his original hiding place.

The search ended when the man was found behind the plumbing and toilet section of the store. He was taken into custody for Lewisville police.

Fire marshals in Southlake were driving around Carroll Avenue when they noticed the vehicle being driven “extremely erratically,” according to the tweets. The car fishtailed onto a frontage road in that area and drove through the grass before speeding back up the embankment, going around 60 to 70 miles per hour toward Kimball Avenue.

The fire marshals feared a medical episode or someone in need of help, according to the tweets, so they followed the car and parked next to it. When they got out to talk to the man, he ran into the store, looking behind him to see if they were following.