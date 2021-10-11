Errawarra Resources Ltd (ASX:ERW) insider upped their holding by 50% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of Errawarra Resources Ltd's (ASX:ERW ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Errawarra Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Damian Hicks bought AU$243k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.20 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.25. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Errawarra Resources

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Errawarra Resources insiders own about AU$3.9m worth of shares. That equates to 39% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Errawarra Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Errawarra Resources shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Errawarra Resources insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Errawarra Resources (4 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

