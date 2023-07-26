Errol Frank takes stand in murder trial, gives new account of fatal shooting in Canton

Stark County Assistant Prosecutor Dennis Barr seeks to re-enact the sequence of the fatal confrontation on March 22 in northeast Canton during his cross examination of Errol G. Frank III, who is standing by the witness stand Wednesday in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

CANTON ‒ Errol G. Frank III, a Canton man on trial for murder, took the stand in his own defense Wednesday and testified he shot and killed Melvin Stevenson after Stevenson lunged at him and tried to shoot him.

Frank's account of what happened was one no one else had heard up to that point and is not supported by any other witness accounts, including his own prior statement to police, of the March fatal shooting.

Frank has pleaded innocent to charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Frank said Stevenson, who was formerly married to Frank's wife, had called him and his wife from prison and referenced their new address on Morris Avenue NE over the phone.

"It scared me. Because it's a guy in prison. How do you know my address? Me and my wife had just moved there," Frank told the jury that will decide his fate.

Frank and his wife got a court protection order last year against Stevenson and he had been getting threatening phone calls from Stevenson.

Errol Frank's account of the shooting

On the day Stevenson was shot, March 22, Frank testified he was driving home from work in Wooster when his wife, Tricia, called him, crying and hysterical. She had seen her ex-husband, Stevenson, walking along 12th Street NW.

Frank said he went home to get his gun in case Stevenson became violent. He then drove in an area about two miles from his home to find him even though he said he didn't know what Stevenson looked like. He said he stopped his vehicle at Nimisila Park near a man he suspected was Stevenson and called Stevenson's name.

"So I turned around with the pure intentions if actually to see if this was Melvin Stevenson. And if it was .... I wanted to talk to him because of the fact I was tired for the last year of living in fear and I just wanted to have a man-to-man conversation to see if we could come up with some type of solution," Frank testified.

Frank said he then drove to Lippard Road NE and parked. He intercepted Stevenson crossing the street. Stevenson asked him about the name of nearby apartments. Frank said his "COVID" mask fell off, revealing who he was, leading to the fatal confrontation.

"He looked at me. His whole demeanor changed," said Frank. "It changed from a normal person walking to like a vicious animal about to attack its prey. And at that point, that's when he lunged at me and attacked me. During the attack, I heard two loud pops and that's when I went for my gun," Frank said.

He said Stevenson ran and Frank chose to run after him.

"As he's running, he reaches his arm back like this and there's another loud pop, bop. And that's when I returned one shot." said Frank, who added that he dodged the bullets he said Stevenson fired. "This is like when he's coming at me with his arms out. And at that time, I shoot him another time. ... After that, there was a thud on the floor before his body fell. And at the thud it sounded like something heavy hit the ground. ... And when I looked, there was a gun on the floor so I picked the gun up and I ran to my van. So from that point, I drove home."

Frank's attorney Aaron Kovalchik asked, "Did you intend to kill him that day?"

"No, sir. My intentions was to talk to him as a man. To see if we could come up with a solution. That he can move on. And find love somewhere else. And my wife don't have to continue living in fear," Frank said. "I didn't know it was going to turn into a gun fight."

Errol Frank under cross-examination

Dennis Barr, who heads the criminal division at the Stark County Prosecutor's Office, asked Frank why he didn't tell the police detective who questioned him that Stevenson had shot at him first.

"And you didn't happen to tell (Detective) Vinny (Romanin) that new story you told her today, did you?" Barr asked.

"It's not new," said Frank, adding he told his attorney.

Barr said, "Well it's the first time anybody's heard it. Right?"

Frank said he left things out of the police questioning "because of the way the interview went with the personal questions and everything, a lot of things I forgot."

Barr said sarcastically, "You forgot? ... You got picked up like what 9 o'clock that night?

"Yeah, something like that," said Frank.

"Some six hours after the shooting?" asked Barr.

"Something like that," said Frank.

Barr said, referring to Frank's account that he was walking to see a friend, "First of all you lied to Det. (Vincent) Romanin, right?"

Frank said, "yes."

Canton detective takes the stand, refutes threats

The Canton police detective testified Wednesday that he found no phone calls, text messages, Facetime video chats or any communications from Stevenson to the Franks. The two had given police consent to search their phones hours after Stevenson was found on Peel Place NE and O’Jays Parkway NE.

In a video of his questioning recorded by police, Frank said he shot Stevenson because Stevenson had made threats against his wife and family.

The detective was one of several witnesses for the prosecution on the second day of the trial.

Romanin said he checked the call histories of both Franks’ phones. Tricia Frank called her husband and was on the phone with him from about 2:46 p.m. to 3:01 p.m. right before Stevenson was shot. She called again and was on a FaceTime video with him from about 3:01 p.m. to 3:08 p.m.

Under cross examination by Frank's attorney Kovalchik, Romanin said he did not read the entire analysis for all of the data extracted from Frank's phone. Romanin said he saw some of the report but not all of it because the data was voluminous.

The prosecution also played several video clips from surveillance cameras near where Stevenson was found.

Romanin explained that the video showed Frank driving his Mazda to and from the scene. In one video minutes before he was shot, Stevenson can be seen crossing a street and Frank's Mazda is driving by him.

Related: Defense attorney: Canton man fatally shot Melvin Stevenson in self-defense

Dr. Alison Krywanczyk, a pathologist with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office, testified that she performed an autopsy on Stevenson's body. He was shot twice. One bullet entered through the top of his scalp and exited around his upper lip; the other entered through his back and exited his abdomen.

Frank was the last witness to testify Wednesday afternoon. The jury received instructions from Judge Frank Forchione. Closing arguments will take place at 8:30 a.m. And then the jury will begin its deliberations.

The most serious charge, murder, carried a potential prison term of 15 years to life.

Reach Robert at robert.wang@cantonrep.com.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Errol Frank III takes stand, testifies man he shot attacked him first