Errol Musk reveals why he’s not proud of son Elon, the world’s richest man

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s wealth and success are apparently not enough to make his 76-year-old father, Errol Musk, proud of him.

During an interview on the “Kyle and Jackie O Show” on Monday, Errol revealed that he is not proud of his son because the Musk family has achieved “a lot of things for a long time.”

Errol was talking about his family’s achievements when host Jackie O said, “Your offspring is a genius. He's worth so much money and has created so many things, you can't take that away from him. Are you proud?”

In response, the septuagenarian said, “No. You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it's not as if we suddenly started doing something.”

According to Errol, his three children with his first wife Maye – Elon, Tosca and Kimbal – have traveled around the world with him multiple times since they were children.

“They've seen a lot of things, and we've done a lot of things together,” he stated. He did acknowledge, however, that “Elon has, in fact, sort of really surpassed the mark.”

Errol also said Elon seemingly feels that his achievements may be falling behind schedule.

“He is frustrated with progress and it's understandable,” the father explained. “I know it sounds crazy, but we tend to think like that as a family. He's 50 now and I still think of him as a little boy. But he's 50, I mean, that's an old man.”

Errol revealed that his actual “pride and joy” is his 49-year-old son Kimbal, who he considers fortunate due to his marriage with environmental activist Cristiana Wyly. He then expressed concerns that Elon may not be able to find a partner who would make sacrifices for him.

“He has to find a woman to give up what she's doing, and that's not easy,” he said.

Later on in the interview, Errol was asked to comment on recent pictures of Elon that were taken while he partied with friends on a luxury yacht in Greece.

“Elon is very strongly built but he's been eating badly,” Errol said, noting that he has advised his son to take weight loss supplements.

He also revealed that instead of owning a Tesla, he drives a Bentley, a Rolls Royce and a Mercedes-Benz.

Featured Image via Errol Musk - Dad of a Genius