Erupting Hawaii volcano's alert level is lowered to 'watch'

JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
·2 min read

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Geological Survey officials have lowered the alert level for a Hawaii volcano, saying they expect its latest eruption to remain confined to the summit.

The eruption began last week in Kilauea volcano's Halemaumau crater at the volcano's summit.

Officials with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory had raised Kilauea's alert level to “warning” and its aviation code to red as they assessed the intensity of lava fountains covering the floor of the crater and billowing clouds of volcanic gas rising in the air.

Over the past several days, a thick layer of molten lava accumulated as a lava lake at the base of the crater, partially drowning the vents, which resulted in subdued fountaining, the observatory said Monday.

Observatory officials on Monday afternoon lowered the alert level to “watch” and the aviation code to orange, “reflecting the less-hazardous nature of the ongoing eruption.”

The eruption remains confined to the crater in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. It's not in an area of the Big Island where there are any homes.

Kilauea had a major eruption in 2018 that destroyed more than 700 homes and displaced thousands of residents. Before that eruption, the volcano had been slowly erupting for decades, but mostly not in densely populated residential areas.

Ron Hanatani, who has a pottery studio in Volcano Village near the entrance to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, said residents and tourists have been flocking to the park for a glimpse. As a former geologist at the observatory, he's seen more spectacular eruptions than this one over the years.

“Most of the people I know who live here are very excited, so they’ll go multiple times, even at night or early morning, take pictures and all that," he said. "I’m in a minority.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Timelapse Shows Activity in Kilauea Volcano's Crater

    The lava lake stirred in the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island on October 4 as eruptions continued.The volcanic activity began on September 29 for the first time since May, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.Timelapse footage, recorded from the west rim of the summit by the USGS, shows volcanic activity on Monday, October 4.The USGS said it was expected the eruption would “remain confined to the summit region.” Credit: United States Geological Survey (USGS) via Storyful

  • Rise of Kilauea Volcano Lava Lake Slowing, Officials Say

    The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the rise of the 134-acre lava lake in the Kilauea volcano’s Halema’uma’u crater was slowing.During an overflight on Friday, October 1, the agency said scientists observed “fewer fountaining sites in the center of the lake as compared to previous day.”Video shared to Twitter by USGS Volcanoes, shows a bird’s-eye view of Kilauea volcano’s Halema’uma’u crater. The lava lake had risen 26 m (85 ft) since eruption began on September 29, the USGS said. Credit: United States Geological Survey (USGS) via Storyful

  • How Evan Mock manifested his rapid ascent to stardom

    'Gossip Girl' breakout star Evan Mock stars on In The Know's digital cover for October 2021. The post How Evan Mock manifested his rapid ascent to stardom appeared first on In The Know.

  • Indonesia to reopen Bali to international flights Oct. 14

    Indonesia plans to reopen the airport in the resort island of Bali for international flights on Oct. 14, after closing it for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said Monday the airport will open to international flight as long as it fulfills requirements for quarantine and testing. International arrivals must show proof of hotel bookings for a mandatory eight-day quarantine.

  • Oman's tropical storm Shaheen kills at least 7 more

    At least seven more people were killed as heavy winds and rain swept through the country, the national emergency committee said on Monday on its official Twitter account.Four people had been killed on Sunday (October 3), including a child.Latest data showed that the storm had subsided, the civil aviation authority said on Monday (October 4), warning that scattered rainfall was still expected.It urged citizens to be careful crossing valleys and to avoid low-lying areas.

  • These Chilling, Undelivered Speeches Were Written About Catastrophes That Humanity Only Narrowly Avoided

    Humanity: Getting hauntingly close to nuclear war for almost a century.View Entire Post ›

  • Lava flow thickens on La Palma after volcanic crater collapses

    A river of red-hot lava gushing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma thickened on Monday, after the north side of the crater collapsed the previous night causing spectacular explosions, but authorities ruled out further evacuations. Despite the heightened activity, the lava appeared to be following a similar trajectory to previous flows and avoiding areas that have so far been spared, Canary Islands' regional president Angel Victor Torres said.

  • California port where spill occurred had numerous ships waiting to unload

    Ships in record numbers have jammed the port complex near this weekend's oil spill in California, according to port data, as investigators look into whether a ship's anchor could have hit a pipeline to cause the leak. Officials are investigating whether an anchor could have hit the pipeline, owned by Amplify Energy Corp of Houston. An anchor strike is a plausible explanation, said two former Amplify employees who asked not to be named.

  • Arie Luyendyk Jr. Re-Proposes to Wife Lauren in Hawaii — See Her 'Crazy Big' New Ring

    The former Bachelor said getting down on one knee again is something he had been "planning for a long time"

  • Forget Hot Baths. Turkey Is Now the World’s Third-Largest Builder of Superyachts.

    The country's long boatbuilding heritage, cheap skilled labor and top European design partners add up to some of the world's finest launches.

  • UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn hints at run for governor of Hawaii, makes his COVID-19 stance clear

    B.J. Penn slammed COVID-19 restrictions in his home state and declared, "I am here to get our freedoms back."

  • Police investigating possible incident inside Clovis West locker room

    Action News learned of the incident that happened two weeks ago, involving male students in the locker room.

  • Column: Lisa Rinna is getting sued for posting paparazzi photos of herself. Why?

    Who owns paparazzi photos of celebrities? Not the celebrities themselves, says a lawsuit against the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William's Chocolate Biscuit Wedding Cake Recipe Requires No Baking

    Unless you prefer fruitcake?

  • Japan's dip in COVID-19 cases baffles experts; winter 'nightmare' still a risk

    Japan's COVID-19 case numbers have plummeted to the lowest in nearly a year just as other parts of Asia are struggling with surging infections, leaving health experts perplexed and raising concern of a winter rebound. After a slow start, Japan has made rapid progress in its vaccination campaign and almost six months of emergency distancing restrictions have likely helped stem the spread of the virus. Nevertheless, the speed with which a wave of infections and hospitalisations fuelled by the infectious Delta variant has ebbed away has confounded the experts.

  • How Theranos' faulty blood tests got to market – and what that shows about gaps in FDA regulation

    Theranos promised that a drop of blood could yield many health secrets. RapidEye/E+ via Getty ImagesOne of the most high-profile trials of the year is underway to decide whether Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes defrauded patients and investors. Her blood testing startup, once valued at almost US$10 billion, was based on a seemingly revolutionary premise. Company executives promised investors, and later business partners and patients, that their technology could run hundreds of tests off a singl

  • Powerball lottery jackpot grows to $685 million

    Powerball lottery jackpot grows to $685 million

  • Factbox-Key facts on Taiwan-China relations as military tensions rise

    Since the Democratic Progressive Party's Tsai Ing-wen first became president in 2016, Taiwan-China ties have soured again, with China cutting off a formal dialogue mechanism, flying fighters and bombers near Taiwan, forcing foreign firms to refer to Taiwan as part of China on their websites, and whittling away Taiwan's diplomatic allies. Beijing believes Tsai, who won re-election by a landslide last year, wants to push Taiwan's formal independence, a red line for China.

  • Nucor launches line of net-zero carbon steel with General Motors as first customer

    Steel companies internationally have been in the race to produce clean steel products to help large customers meet their own carbon reduction goals. Nucor says its new line, branded Econiq, is the first at the broad scale that the company is offering.

  • Brady adds Belichick to list of coaching victims

    Put another mark in the win column for Tom Brady in his lingering grudge with Bill Belichick. The Buccaneers quarterback, who has already won a Super Bowl since leaving his longtime coach behind, won his first matchup against Belichick on Sunday night when he led Tampa Bay to a 19-17 victory over the New England Patriots. Brady is the fourth quarterback with wins against all 32 NFL teams, and he has now beaten every team in the NFL, and Belichick is the 100th opposing coach he has victimized.